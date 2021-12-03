road.cc Recommends updated with bumper crop of 15 new cycling products

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in November 2021, adding some exceptional products to the mix.

Here’s what made the grade:

Continental GP5000 S TR tyre

Galibier Tourmalet 3 Jacket

Assos Assosoires Winter Gloves

Vitus Dee VR City Bike Nexus 2021

CST Cito tyre

Strava Premium (annual subscription)

Hornit AIRO balance bike

VanMoof S3

Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts – Men

Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Groupset

Monton Pro Suutu Merino Socks

TrainingPeaks Premium subscription

BBB T-RexGrip

All-City Gorilla Monsoon

road.cc Recommends, if you haven’t already got the gist, is our way of telling you which products we think are really good throughout the year. It keeps things fresher than getting to the end of the year and doing one big awards thing. We hope that this helps you to decide whether to invest in a product while it is still for sale rather than us getting to the end of the year awards and recommending a load of stuff to you that might no longer be available.

We update road.cc Recommends monthly, and we’ve added 15 products from all those that we reviewed in November. It was a bit of a job chopping the list down, but we’ve got two bikes, some excellent software subscriptions, the latest and greatest Shimano groupset, clothing and loads more.

Shimano’s Dura-Ace R9200 groupset has been in development for years and we were convinced that its launch was just days away for several months. Finally released, I was able to give my thoughts on how the 12-speed Di2-only groupset performs.

One of the bikes in this month’s update is the VanMoof S3. It’s a city eBike and we reckon this thing is the most complete urban package available on the market. It’s also got loads of tech that makes it rather hard to pinch.

Clothing includes the Assos Winter Gloves which are brilliant. We just can’t be dealing with the Assosoires name.

In the components section, there is the new TR version of Continental’s GP5000 S road tyres. They were used in Paris Roubaix which didn’t go so well for Moscon, but you can’t really use that race as a fair judgement. Just ask the men’s winner Colbrelli.

Head over to road.cc Recommends to check it all out, and look out for the accompanying road.cc Recommends video on our YouTube channel coming out on Sunday.