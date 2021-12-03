road.cc Recommends updated with bumper crop of 15 new cycling products

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in November 2021, adding some exceptional products to the mix.
Here’s what made the grade:
Continental GP5000 S TR tyre
Galibier Tourmalet 3 Jacket
Assos Assosoires Winter Gloves
Vitus Dee VR City Bike Nexus 2021
CST Cito tyre
Strava Premium (annual subscription)
Hornit AIRO balance bike
VanMoof S3
Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts – Men
Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Groupset
Monton Pro Suutu Merino Socks
TrainingPeaks Premium subscription
BBB T-RexGrip
All-City Gorilla Monsoon
road.cc Recommends, if you haven’t already got the gist, is our way of telling you which products we think are really good throughout the year. It keeps things fresher than getting to the end of the year and doing one big awards thing. We hope that this helps you to decide whether to invest in a product while it is still for sale rather than us getting to the end of the year awards and recommending a load of stuff to you that might no longer be available.
We update road.cc Recommends monthly, and we’ve added 15 products from all those that we reviewed in November. It was a bit of a job chopping the list down, but we’ve got two bikes, some excellent software subscriptions, the latest and greatest Shimano groupset, clothing and loads more.
Shimano’s Dura-Ace R9200 groupset has been in development for years and we were convinced that its launch was just days away for several months. Finally released, I was able to give my thoughts on how the 12-speed Di2-only groupset performs.
One of the bikes in this month’s update is the VanMoof S3. It’s a city eBike and we reckon this thing is the most complete urban package available on the market. It’s also got loads of tech that makes it rather hard to pinch.
Clothing includes the Assos Winter Gloves which are brilliant. We just can’t be dealing with the Assosoires name.
In the components section, there is the new TR version of Continental’s GP5000 S road tyres. They were used in Paris Roubaix which didn’t go so well for Moscon, but you can’t really use that race as a fair judgement. Just ask the men’s winner Colbrelli.
Head over to road.cc Recommends to check it all out, and look out for the accompanying road.cc Recommends video on our YouTube channel coming out on Sunday.
I'm beginning to suspect that there is a growing number of people have realised that being racist/homophobia etc is no longer generally acceptable,...
Where are the lights and high vis for horses and riders?
You are proving that Lancs Police really ought to have the responsibility for the prosecution of these sort of FPN traffic offences taken away from...
I like the colours of the kit and the graphics style of them, though it's weird all the photos are almost black/navy than the blue/navy shade on...
The author may not like steel levers, but if he lived where I live and where the temps get below freezing and he has a flat and whips out his...
There is an old house that I sometimes walk past with the dog - it wouldn't be out of place on Scooby Doo. Hugely overgrown grounds and rolls and...
Or people who have a healthy relationship with their families where everyone acknowledges that people need their own space for their interests. Or...
Joke sentence, joke ban and joke fine. It couldn't be more obvious that the legal apparatus views the odd cyclist death as an acceptable price for...
I never understand why reviews of clothing, helmets and the like refer to the 'fit' of the item....
The D-lock crazed the window (well the parts that didn't shatter)...