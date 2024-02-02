Cargo bike delivery company Pedal Me goes into administration after failing to reach agreement with HMRC over debts

The electric cargo bike company Pedal Me has been forced to go into administration after it failed to reach an agreement with HMRC over its debts, but a buyout of assets from existing shareholders has managed to save jobs and offer some promise for the future, road.cc has learnt.

The news comes despite the London-based bike courier service company claiming that its gross margins improved to around 50 per cent, while hourly earnings per staff hour went up 20 per cent on the previous year.

Founded in 2017 by Ben Knowles, Rob Sargent, and Chris Dixon, Pedal Me established itself as a revolutionary and eco-friendly new service by using cargo bikes built in the Netherlands by Urban Arrow. The company claims that in central London, it is cheaper and quicker than the taxi service Uber.

The news was delivered by co-founder Ben Knowles via an email to its shareholders, seen by road.cc. Knowles cites the difficulties imposed on the company in a post-pandemic world, as the disruption caused by Covid meant that its work disappeared overnight. Since then, the company has also found it difficult to raise capital, hindering its growth.

He said: "Frustratingly — even though company productivity has never been higher than over the last few months — with earnings per staff hour running 20 per cent up on a year ago, and gross margins improving to around 50 per cent — the amount of debt we have means that we were unable to accept further investment in the current company without a workable payment plan for our debts with HMRC.

"Despite tireless efforts, we’ve been unable to reach a viable agreement with HMRC — which means there is no realistic chance of trading out of the current debt, even with those offers of investment and ongoing improvements in productivity.

"Having exhausted all alternative options, we have been forced to put the company into administration. At the same time, a group of existing shareholders bought the company assets back from administration as a going concern — preserving the jobs, the service and the mission."

Bike Taxi, the company underlying Pedal Me, meanwhile, has filed its accounts on Companies House today, which are expected to be made public in the coming days.

In a statement shared with road.cc, Knowles said: "Obviously this has been an incredibly difficult decision, but importantly, the shareholder buyout means we can continue without any interruption in service for our customers.

"The increased liquidity that comes with this process mean we can secure the future of Pedal Me, and move forward with our plans for improving service during busy times and the tech improvements we’ve got lined up. We set Pedal Me up with the intention of transforming cities and I am absolutely determined that we continue our mission to do so."

In the past few years, Pedal Me has gone through a number of crowdfunding investment rounds, the most recent one coming in October last year with offers of over £250k of investment in less than 6 weeks.

The company, which started out with just an earning of £454 in its first month six years ago and now has enjoyed up to £1.4 million per year revenues, had previously smashed its crowdfunding target of £150,000 in 2021 on the very first day of its call for investment.

And in 2020, just a few months into the lockdown but buoyed by its success in the past, Pedal Me warned online shopping giant Amazon, "We're coming for you."

The company had also become a talking point in 2022 by weighing on in the heated helmet debate, banning its riders from wearing them, saying that it believed riders and other road users tend to take more risks when a helmet is worn, and that the "vast majority" of injuries sustained by staff occurred off the bike.

Instead, it claimed that reporting near miss incidents, properly training riders, maintaining its fleet of cargo bikes, as well as tracking poor rider behaviour is more effective.

The news of Pedal Me folding means that the bike industry's topsy-turvy status-quo looks like it will be maintained going into 2024 as well, after a troubling 2023 which saw the likes of a number of UK-based cycling retailers enter administration, including the widely-popular WiggleCRC, along with distributors 2pure and FLi Distribution.

Just last month, there were reports of Orange Bikes going into administration as well, but the iconic British mountain bike brand has been saved from permanent closure, after it was announced that it was set to continue trading following the acquisition of its frame manufacturing partner Bairstows Sheet Metal.

