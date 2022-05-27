Near Miss of the Day 774: “I’d have been hit if I hadn’t swerved”

A road.cc reader says “I’d have been hit if I hadn’t swerved” when a BMW driver made a close pass on him after exiting a section of roadworks – with the driver then, for good measure, trying to overtake another car and bus up ahead only to have to abort the manoeuvre due to a vehicle approaching from the other direction.

The incident happened in the village of Hursley, Hampshire, with Tom, the reader who shot the footage, telling us: “I had a bus and two cars overtake me despite oncoming traffic.

“The overtake by the BMW was particularly bad, I probably would have been hit if I hadn't swerved to the left.

“As an added bonus, the BMW then tried to overtake the bus on a blind bend, almost causing a head-on collision.

“I can't imagine where the driver needed to be in such a hurry.

“I reported this to Hampshire Police via the ‘Report a road traffic incident’ page on their website,” he added.

“I haven't heard anything back so I don't know if they've taken any action against any of the drivers.”

