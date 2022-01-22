Near Miss of the Day 702: Must Get In Front lorry driver goes wrong way round pedestrian island

Our video of poor driving today isn’t so much a near miss – the lorry driver involved gave the cyclist plenty of room by going through a pedestrian crossing on the wrong side of the road in a classic ‘Must Get In Front’ (MGIF) manoeuvre.

Neil, the road.cc reader who sent in the clip, told us that the overtake was “Completely unneeded as his depot is 500 metres around the corner!

“It was reported to West Lancs police and the last I heard they had approached the company for the name of the driver.

“I was doing 20mph in the temporary 20mph zone,” he continued.

“I posted on the company’s Facebook page and got no response in a month. Then I got a note from the developer who said he had created the page but doesn’t think the company looks at it.

“So the report was sent to the police. I would have been happy with a ‘sorry’ from the company, but it wasn’t to be ... ”

