Near Miss of the Day 669: Cyclist confronts driver after 'worst overtake I've ever seen'

The road.cc reader involved in today's video managed to catch up with the motorist who'd nearly sent him into the hedges on a country lane in Kent, labelling the close pass 'the worst I've ever seen' to the driver before reporting him to the police.

It is one of the many close passes the cyclist has had to deal with over the years, like so many of you, prompting him to film his rides as potential evidence.

Kent Police received this footage but only issued the motorist with a warning letter, which the cyclist believes is 'not a very satisfactory result'. What do you think upon closer inspection, does this driver deserve a tougher punishment?

