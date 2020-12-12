New barrier standards, a safety manager and stricter rules for race convoy – UCI announces new safety measures

The UCI has announced numerous new measures to improve rider safety from the start of the 2021 racing season, including new standards for roadside barriers, stricter rules for the race convoy and the creation of a new Safety Manager role to supervise events on the UCI International Road Calendar.
In October, the pro riders’ association, the CPA, met with the UCI to discuss a series of safety proposals in the wake of a series of serious incidents at races this season.
These included a horrific crash for Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Fabio Jakobsen in a fast, downhill sprint at the Tour de Pologne; Vini Zabu-KTM’s Luca Wackermann suffering a broken back after a helicopter blew barriers out of position during the Giro d’Italia; plus a whole host of events at the Tour of Luxembourg where vehicles unrelated to the race regularly found their way onto the route.
The UCI has responded by creating a Safety Manager position and stipulating that event organisers also appoint and train an Event Safety Manager with certification for this role to be set up by the UCI.
The sport’s governing body will also commission a risk assessment tool to be applied to proposed routes weeks ahead of the event and also a database of incidents to better target future safety efforts.
UCI to study crashes next season to improve rider safety
The CPA had also requested a host of regulatory changes relating to courses, barriers and other infrastructure, while asking that cars, motorcycles and helicopters maintain a minimum safe distance from riders.
As such, a set of standards for barriers will be established for barriers used in the closing stages of events, in particular for bunch sprints and there will be stricter directives for the conduct of different members of the race convoy.
Drivers of race vehicles will also receive a more detailed briefing before events and have their level of experience added to a logbook that will ultimately lead to the application of a licence points system.
The UCI also says there will be better supervision of various bits of equipment used by teams, such as disc brakes and bottle cages.
UCI publishes new concussion protocol as other sports face lawsuits from retired athletes
UCI President David Lappartient commented: “The measures announced today enable us to take an important step forward in the reinforcement of safety at road races, which has been one of the major priorities of the UCI for several years.
“All professional road cycling families have shared their concerns and proposed solutions, and it is on this basis that the announced measures were drawn up before being approved by the different competent bodies, including the Professional Cycling Council, which brings together representatives of teams, organisers and riders.
“Cycling now has a solid plan of action, which we will continue to improve in consultation with all concerned.”
Ah bike fiting is a complete can of worms. The trueth is most of the 'science' is questionable at best. I've had 2 and been pretty happy with them...
Schwalbe Winter 30mm spiked for me. They're rock solid on ice (even with fewer spikes). Several times I've been sceptical about them and dismounted...
WSCC has a long anti-bike history. During a cycling holiday in 2002, I was happily riding westwards from Brighton through Hove on a really good...
Howard has admitted to removing some of the responses
It depends on the sealant and type of puncture that determine how effective tubeless is. I've had 'cuts' that haven't sealed due to their size,...
Punctures are pretty rare these days with modern tyres (if cared for properly). But, how many canisters should one take for piece of mind?? I once...
Shame on you making someone in a 1 ton metal box have to slow down for 3 seconds, you know you should have disappeared into thin air the instant...
That was pure nastiness.
In the "Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?" section, why does it talk about the virtues of merino if this sock doesn't...
Excellent. Wahoo it is, then. Thanks for all your insights!