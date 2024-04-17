Near Miss of the Day 900: Police offer “suitable advice” to driver who squeezed between cyclist and oncoming campervan in dangerous close pass

For our landmark 900th edition of Near Miss of the Day (where does the time go?), we’ve rather suitably been sent an undeniable classic of the horrifying close pass genre, featuring a motorist impatiently – and narrowly – overtaking a cyclist at speed right into the path of a long line of oncoming traffic, just about squeezing between the rider and a campervan in the process.
And the punishment for such a reckless, dangerous manoeuvre? Well, according to Police Scotland, the driver in question was offered some “suitable advice”.
road.cc reader Philip was cycling home from work on the A830 at Kinlocheil, Fort William, on 12 August last year (he notes that the date on the camera is wrong), when he was overtaken at close proximity and in the same lane by a motorist apparently oblivious to an oncoming campervan.
Philip reported the shocking close pass immediately to Police Scotland – however, when he contacted road.cc earlier this week, he said he was still “waiting for the police to follow up” and update him with their response.
“The local (Police Scotland in the Highlands) police were very helpful and took a full report,” he tells road.cc.
At the end of October, Police Scotland contacted Philip to inform that once the driver, a Lothian resident, was identified, “he will be charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal”. However, the cyclist says he has heard “nothing since”.
“They quickly found that the red car was registered to a driver in Lothian, and passed the report on to their Lothian colleagues to deal with,” he says. “Since then... nothing.”
However, despite the radio silence, when contacted by road.cc this week, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6pm on Saturday, 12 August, 2023, we received a report of a car driving close to a cyclist on the A830 at Kinlocheil, Fort William.
“Enquiries have been completed and suitable advice was offered to the driver.”
This example of extremely impatient driving isn’t the only close pass featured recently on Near Miss of the Day that saw the driver escape with “advice” or a warning letter.
Last month, Surrey Police expressed regret that “more robust action was not taken” and admitted that “a prosecution would have been more suitable” after a van driver received a warning letter for committing a close pass on a cyclist so close that the rider said they “could have been killed”.
Surrey Police also apologised to the cyclist for the leniency of their response.
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.
Add new comment
13 comments
While Polis Scotland can come across as being inept and clueless regarding road crime I think they're stuck between a rock and a hard place due to the constraints placed on the by the Fiscal. One diligent officer apologised profusely to me when I reported the attached that she couldn't progress it because of these constraints.
Toyota Yaris
https://youtu.be/AnQs7Sd_afU
She came back to me with the outcome and that the driver was in tears when told that if something had have gone wrong they were facing a 'death by dangerous driving' I thought this was flannel until I happened to be talking to a wirk colleague who happened to be a retired peeler. He asked who the officer was and reassured me that she didn't suffer fools and made sure they knew this and I was in good hands.
Ultimately the SNP's Justice Minister is to be blamed as a number of years back they had the Fiscal draw up new guidelines in order to keep the courts clear for 'real' crime. This was something that drove my work colleague nuts as they would be constantly bumped when presenting reports for the Fiscal to progress. Reality is they could form a drivers court with Sheriffs who would specialise in driving offences but we all know that's not going to happen.
The roads in Scotland will continue to be challenging until the police and Fiscal start dealing with incidents robustly, introduce the much delayed portal and initiate driving awareness courses.
Where's 899?
https://road.cc/content/news/not-so-nmotd-899-e-scooter-rider-crashes-cy...
“suitable advice”
Unless that advice was to hand in their licence for at least a month, it wasn't suitable.
Police Scotland = Useless.
It is not just the proximity of the close pass but the driver's speed that is appallng here.
If there had been contact the injuries would likely have not been minor.
A temporary driving ban at minimum would have been usefull.
My guess is the driver will think almost nothing of driving similarly in the future.
Any injury/death at the driver's hands and the police should hang their heads in shame.
What's also worrying is how far the driver swerves over to the left - with the car banking over - once they've passed the cyclist. Almost as if they wrenched the steering wheel over when they looked up from their phone…
Looks like the driver is totally out of control
report it as a hate crime.
Slam dunk prosecution missed cos they cannae be bothered. Makes me so angry.
Having had first hand experience with the Lothian section of Police Scotland, it wouldn't surprise me if the "suitable advice" was 'don't get caught on video next time'.
That is, if the driver can remember it happening in the first place.
Having had first hand experience with the Lothian section of Police Scotland, it wouldn't surprise me if the "suitable advice" was 'don't get caught on video next time'
It's almost as if Lancashire Constabulary is in the room.
I heard from a particular source that Polis Scotland were mentors for Lancashire's finest.