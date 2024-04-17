Near Miss of the Day 900: Police offer “suitable advice” to driver who squeezed between cyclist and oncoming campervan in dangerous close pass

For our landmark 900th edition of Near Miss of the Day (where does the time go?), we’ve rather suitably been sent an undeniable classic of the horrifying close pass genre, featuring a motorist impatiently – and narrowly – overtaking a cyclist at speed right into the path of a long line of oncoming traffic, just about squeezing between the rider and a campervan in the process.

And the punishment for such a reckless, dangerous manoeuvre? Well, according to Police Scotland, the driver in question was offered some “suitable advice”.

road.cc reader Philip was cycling home from work on the A830 at Kinlocheil, Fort William, on 12 August last year (he notes that the date on the camera is wrong), when he was overtaken at close proximity and in the same lane by a motorist apparently oblivious to an oncoming campervan.

Philip reported the shocking close pass immediately to Police Scotland – however, when he contacted road.cc earlier this week, he said he was still “waiting for the police to follow up” and update him with their response.

“The local (Police Scotland in the Highlands) police were very helpful and took a full report,” he tells road.cc.

At the end of October, Police Scotland contacted Philip to inform that once the driver, a Lothian resident, was identified, “he will be charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal”. However, the cyclist says he has heard “nothing since”.

“They quickly found that the red car was registered to a driver in Lothian, and passed the report on to their Lothian colleagues to deal with,” he says. “Since then... nothing.”

However, despite the radio silence, when contacted by road.cc this week, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6pm on Saturday, 12 August, 2023, we received a report of a car driving close to a cyclist on the A830 at Kinlocheil, Fort William.

“Enquiries have been completed and suitable advice was offered to the driver.”

This example of extremely impatient driving isn’t the only close pass featured recently on Near Miss of the Day that saw the driver escape with “advice” or a warning letter.

Last month, Surrey Police expressed regret that “more robust action was not taken” and admitted that “a prosecution would have been more suitable” after a van driver received a warning letter for committing a close pass on a cyclist so close that the rider said they “could have been killed”.

Surrey Police also apologised to the cyclist for the leniency of their response.

