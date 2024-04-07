Not-so-Near Miss of the Day 899: Illegal e-scooter rider crashes into cyclist – but police refuse to try and track down culprit

A cyclist who was seriously injured when the rider of an illegal e-scooter crashed into him in south London has been left fuming after the Metropolitan Police Service refused to try and track down the culprit, despite the victim’s Member of Parliament urging them to do so.

The incident that left road.cc reader David with a broken shoulder happened at the end of June last year as e rode along Cycleway 7 on the A3 Clapham Road, with the footage posted to YouTube.

“As you'll see, it was quite an impact,” he told us. “The e-scooter rider disappeared off into the nearby Tesco and then rode away.”

While it is legal to ride hired e-scooters available under pilot schemes in a number of UK cities including London, with riders required to hold a driving licence, it is against the law to ride other e-scooters here other than on privately owned land.

But in this instance, the Met told David that they would not pursue the case, despite him telling them that it might be possible to track down the rider, who after the crash went into a nearby shop.

“Sadly the police weren’t interested, saying that as he was unlicensed on an illegal scooter they wouldn't be able to find him,” he explained.

“I pointed out the fact that he clearly went into the Tesco and came out with a bag of shopping, so could potentially be identified if he paid by card. Of course they just closed the case.

“Even the efforts of my local MP went nowhere with the police, who just blamed the government for allowing retailers to sell e-scooters.

“I ended up having a metal plate fitted in July and then removed in December,” David added.

“The shoulder still doesn't function properly and the pain hasn't fully gone yet.

Obviously I'm also out of pocket due to the damage to my bike and other belongings.”

