Near Miss of the Day 896: Cyclist estimates motorcyclist overtook at 120mph, but police insist "there is not enough evidence" and rider passed "clear of the cyclist on a wide piece of road"

A cyclist from Derbyshire has shared footage of the moment a motorcyclist flew past them at an estimated speed of 120mph in an incident they said could have caused a "big problem" for a less experienced rider, and has criticised the police's response to the video.

road.cc reader Rob sent in our latest Near Miss of the Day video, our ongoing series making a point about driving standards and the lack of consideration for vulnerable road users on UK roads. In the footage, a motorcyclist can be seen overtaking at high speed in the same left-hand lane of the Derby Road between Hatton and Hilton.

Rob explained how he was running a Garmin Varia Radar Camera RCT715, which can estimate speed of passing motorists, and caught the motorcyclist passing at an estimated speed of 119mph on the 60mph road.

> REVIEW: Garmin Varia RCT715

"The speed and the noise it went past startled me, and if I had been a less experienced cyclist it may have caused a big problem," he explained. "But why should a cyclist put up with what would be the equivalent of the tower fly-by in Top Gun? Would a horse rider get the same treatment?"

"I submitted it to Derbyshire Police who responded with 'no further action', which I have to say is utterly disgraceful. I don't expect them to prosecute for speeding, indeed I'm not entirely sure they can without calibrated equipment, but the evidence was clear enough for at least a warning or education to the rider.

"This leaves me with zero confidence that Derbyshire Police cares about making roads safer for all users. I have asked for an explanation from Derbyshire Police, but they haven't responded."

road.cc contacted the force in search of an explanation and received the following statement, insisting that there was "not enough evidence to state that an offence occurred" and that the rider had passed "clear of the cyclist on a wide piece of road".

Following the report the video was reviewed and, as has been made clear by the person reporting, there is not enough evidence to state that an offence has occurred – or that the manner of driving has been below that which would be expected with the motorcycle passing clear of the cyclist on a wide piece of road. While there is an indicated speed from the camera on the bicycle, this is not evidential. In any report to the force proportionate enquiries will be made and, while this has not resulted in any action in this case, each report is reviewed based on the specific circumstances of that incident. We would urge all road users to be considerate of other, more vulnerable, road users, and to treat each other with courtesy and care. We will, and do, prosecute individuals who put others at risk and also seek to educate those whose driving or riding falls below the standards we would expect, but may not meet the criminal threshold but this is done on a proportionate basis based on the evidence provided.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling