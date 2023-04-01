Near Miss of the Day 858: Lorry driver overtakes cyclist in “worst case of Must Get In Front I’ve ever had”

A classic of the Must Get In Front (MGIF for all you acronym aficionados) genre here, as a lorry driver just had to nip in front of the cyclist a matter of yards away from a crossroads – forcing the impatient driver to then dangerously stop at the junction in the wrong lane.

road.cc reader Paul encountered the MGIF motorist on his commute home from work earlier this week on the rural Clarehill Road, part of the relentlessly grippy and twisting Red Hills, located between Dromore and Magheralin in Co. Down, Northern Ireland.

As Paul told us, the lorry driver’s poorly-timed MGIF manoeuvre was made all the more dangerous by the presence of a large barn on the right hand side, which blocks the view of road users travelling from Magheralin and preparing to turn left onto Clarehill Road.

“Quite possibly the worst case of Must Get In Front I’ve ever had,” Paul told us. “It was lucky there was nobody on that road behind the barn about to turn left.

“I turn right at that junction so tend to keep to the centre of the lane as traffic coming from the right swings wide due to the barn on the corner. The truck literally stopped at the junction in the wrong lane so it’s lucky there was nobody turning left.”

Paul says he did not report the lorry driver’s perilous overtake, citing the current absence of an online portal in Northern Ireland (though the PSNI told Sustrans last month that such a portal is on its way), and the present “hassle of reporting close passes in the middle of nowhere as the current system asks for a house number and post code.”

Well, at least the lorry driver’s only punishment will be his place in MGIF infamy…

