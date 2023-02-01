Near Miss of the Day 848: An overtake worthy of the 'must get in front' title

Think of how much time today's Near Miss of the Day driver saved getting in front of this cyclist...

It comes from regular Near Miss contributor Richard from Gloucestershire who notes the similarities between today's and a previous of his submissions (NMotD 674) which attracted the interesting response from the county's police who concluded "the driver is going to have to inconvenience someone".

Anyway, today's was taken more seriously by the authorities...

"After I sent in the footage the PC contacted me by phone and told me that a request for the name of the driver had been sent and that they could either send out an official warning letter or a notice of prosecution once the driver had been identified," Richard told us.

"I was assured that if I opted for warning letter that a record would be kept and that this option would not be available if the driver had a previous report of poor driving. After discussing the options I opted for the warning letter. There was some delay due to the Christmas break and I was recently informed that the driver had been identified and a letter had been sent.

"I know some readers will disagree with my choice but I had to balance the fact that courts are very busy at the moment, the possible inconvenience to me and the possibility, in view of the previous no futher action for a similar incident, of the driver getting off scot-free if they went to court.

"I hope that the warning letter will make this driver more careful around cyclists in the future. Finally, this was my last submission using Gloucestershire Constabulary's old reporting system. They now use Operation Snap so it will be interesting to see what difference that will make."

