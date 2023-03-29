Near Miss of the Day 857: Driver of HGV carrying crane barely misses cyclist during shocking close pass

As far as Near Miss of the Day goes the 'near miss' part rarely gets closer than this, an absolute shocker of a close pass submitted by a road.cc reader in west London.

And as anyone who read yesterday's edition will note, Gary was wearing hi-vis and had lights on his bike, something a taxi licensing board objected to about NMotD 856.

> Near Miss of the Day 856: Taxi driver almost hits cyclist — licensing body says no indication rider had hi-vis or lights

Anyway, back to today's matter...

This was my close pass yesterday Phew pic.twitter.com/ysbs1av513 — Gary Craig (@_GaryCraig_) March 21, 2023

The footage has been viewed more than 1.4 million times on Twitter and has been reported to the Metropolitan Police, who are yet to respond, and the company whose HGV was involved.

To the company's credit, Gary pointed out to us that Ainscough "have been fantastic with their response to date" and are "very apologetic".

"It really does appear that Ainscough are taking all the appropriate actions and are really safety conscious," he told us.

@Ainscough_ This was my commute this morning in Hayes your Swallowfield Road depot. @metpoliceuk full footage front and rear available @Technologic pic.twitter.com/zJDajH0zQs — Gary Craig (@_GaryCraig_) March 20, 2023

The west London incident saw the van driver travelling in the opposite direction forced to brake to a complete standstill to avoid a collision and attracted plenty of comments from those who saw the footage.

One reply said: "Hope Ainscough and the Met sort it out, could have been such a bad outcome. I know that stretch of road well and is always so dangerous."

Another called it the "worst close pass I have seen".

"I know the camera makes the gap look bigger than it is so I don’t know how you managed not to get hit. This should be prosecuted," they said.

road.cc has contacted Ainscough for comment.

