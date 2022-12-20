Near Miss of the Day 840: Cyclist narrowly avoids collision with motorist who doesn't wait at roundabout

With Salford's new 'cycling roundabout' the talk of the road.cc live blog the other week, today's Near Miss of the Day serves as a reminder of the dangers we hope to avoid at 'normal' roundabouts...

Comparing it to Near Miss of the Day 838 — where a rider in full hi-vis and with lights was inexplicably unseen by a driver at a mini-roundabout — road.cc reader Richard told us he had noted an improvement in Gloucestershire Police's response to this submission, with the force "actually taking action" and sending out a prosecution notice.

Having waited six months Richard got in touch with the police to try to find out the outcome of his report, receiving the following reply:

These cases are dealt with via an educational course or a fine and points.

If you are needed for court we would contact you.

The cyclist told us: "I thought you may be interested in using this for NMotD. Interesting for two reasons. It is similar to Cyclegranny's recent experience [NMotD 838] but more unusually it actually led to Gloucestershire Constabulary taking action.

"I haven't been contacted so I'm assuming it's been dealt with outside of court. The thing that amazed me is that no attempt was made to leave me any room and the driver actually touched the white centre markings.

"It was purely down to me to get out of the way."

