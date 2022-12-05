Support road.cc

Crime & Legal
Near Miss of the Day 838: "Tell me again about hi-vis and lights!" — Cyclist narrowly avoids collision at mini roundaboutNear Miss of the Day 838

Near Miss of the Day 838: "Tell me again about hi-vis and lights!" — Cyclist narrowly avoids collision at mini roundabout

Having almost knocked a cyclist off her bike this motorist then runs a red light to avoid a tricky conversation
by Dan Alexander
Mon, Dec 05, 2022 13:13
You've probably heard a 'cyclists must wear hi-vis' argument before, whether from a morning talk show ranter, anonymous Twitter account or even a UK police force, but today's Near Miss of the Day perfectly demonstrates how sometimes even when you've taken every reasonable step to make yourself visible you can still be on the receiving end of dangerous driving...

This one happened at a mini roundabout and shows, Cyclegranny says, what happens when "bad road design meets [an] idiot driver". "She was looking right and not ahead when she reached the junction, so I think I was invisible," the rider said.

What's more, having predictably quickly caught up with the driver now waiting at the next red traffic light, Cyclegranny explained the incident was on camera and would be going to the police, prompting the driver to run a red light and flee.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

