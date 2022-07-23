Near Miss of the Day 804: Club run on receiving end of two shocking overtakes

Keep today’s Near Miss handy for the next time a red-faced motorist scolds your group ride for cycling two abreast. In the above clip, a cycling club experienced two frighteningly similar overtakes on the same group ride – one while two abreast, the other while in the supposedly ‘safer’ single file formation.

The cyclists, members of the Wylde Green Wheelers cycling club, were first narrowly overtaken approaching a blind bend by a motorist – driving with a trailer attached to their car – who managed to pull in just before colliding with an oncoming bus.

The second near miss features a lorry driver deciding to overtake the riders as they enter a 30mph zone – and straight into the path of oncoming motorists too.

> 'Single file, the safest style' sign appears on Yorkshire road

The incidents took place during a WGW group ride around Great Haywood, Tixall & Brocton in Staffordshire on Friday 15 July.

“I’ve reported the first to the company,” says the road.cc reader who sent us the footage, though they told us that they are yet to receive a response.

“But as I’m not exactly sure where they took place I cannot refer them to the appropriate police force for action to be taken.”

