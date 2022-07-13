Near Miss of the Day 797: Motorist charged with careless driving after overtaking at speed towards oncoming vehicle

Today’s Near Miss takes us to the Scottish Borders, where a motorist has been charged with careless driving after this pretty ferocious overtake, which caused an oncoming driver to take evasive action by heading into the verge.

road.cc reader Stuart was cycling to work just outside Chirnside, Berwickshire when he was given a “bit of a fright” from the speeding driver.

“As you can see in video, a car is approaching me and then suddenly the white Polo overtakes me at speed, not leaving the required distance,” Stuart says.

“You can also see the dust blowing up from the opposite verge as the oncoming vehicle has had to move over to avoid a collision.

“The polo is travelling that fast I never heard it coming until it was alongside me.”

Stuart sent the above clip to the police, and has since been informed that the motorist has been charged with careless driving.

