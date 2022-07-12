Near Miss of the Day 796: Punishment pass driver put forward to court

After a couple of days off Near Miss of the Day is back today with episode 796...we're getting awfully close to 800 of these, aren't we?

Today's comes from a road.cc reader in Cornwall who was commuting to work when they were passed by a few motorists, including the driver of a Saab. A close pass, but as the reader tells us: "The type that is so frequent that I don't bother submitting them to the police."

That's not where our story ends, however. Having caught up with the vehicles on a fast descent, the cyclist approaches the same Saab driver who is now indicating right but apparently making no effort to get into the right lane.

"I carefully (and legally!) filtered past it — not everyone's choice, but I feel it is safer to stay clipped in and keep rolling if possible. After exiting the roundabout, the Saab then performs a punishment pass on me that felt a lot closer than the footage shows, despite having plenty of room to perform a legal pass.

"It is then held up by the slower vehicles...again! I often wonder if drivers like this don't notice my camera with the flashing red light...or if they do and make the pass anyway!

"I was unsure that Devon & Cornwall Police would take action on this one, as the Saab didn't cross a solid white line and there wasn't oncoming traffic, but I submitted it anyway. You don't normally get any feedback on specific action taken, but the police staff that dealt with the submission had to call me as I had forgotten to check a box on the online form.

"When I asked if the driver would receive a driver education course for this, he said he deemed it too serious and it would be put forward to go to court. My experience with Devon & Cornwall Police Operation Snap team is a lot better than other NMotD submitters with other constabularies."

