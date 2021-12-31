Near Miss of the Day 689: “You pr*ck!” – Driver makes very close pass on cyclist at speed

Our final Near Miss of the Day of the year shows a motorist making a very close pass at speed on a cyclist who is heading uphill – moreover, it’s a road marked with double white lines.

Rule 129 of the Highway Code says:

Double white lines where the line nearest you is solid. This means you MUST NOT cross or straddle it unless it is safe and you need to enter adjoining premises or a side road. You may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less.

In this case, even if the cyclist is going at that speed, with the road ahead curving of to the left, there’s no way for the motorist to know whether it is indeed clear, and therefore safe to overtake.

Then there’s the fact that the overtake of the cyclist was done at speed, as well as being far too close – close enough that you can see the rider wobble.

However, Kieran, the road.cc reader who sent this one through to us said that when he submitted the footage to Gloucestershire Police last week, he was told that it wouldn’t be referred for prosecution “as they say it wasn’t a dangerous or close pass!”

