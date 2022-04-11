Near Miss of the Day 746: "Any closer and I'd more than likely be in hospital"

"Any closer and I'd more than likely be in hospital," was how the road.cc reader who submitted the clip assessed this incident from Ockendon, in Essex.

Tony reported the driver to the police, but heard back that the motorist had only received a warning letter for their close pass.

"Had this happen to me last Friday, 8th April. Was out for an afternoon ride to unwind after work, had already had a few bad passes earlier on but then cycling through Ockendon, Essex, along a fairly quiet road at the time had this van driver pass dangerously close, made worse by the oncoming traffic in the other lane.

"Any closer and I'd more than likely be in hospital right now. Probably saved the driver no more than a few seconds overall. Reported this to Essex Police who felt it warranted nothing more than a pointless warning letter."

On last week's road.cc Podcast we asked if next month’s RideLondon-Essex sportive can help make the county’s roads safer for cyclists?

After the route announcement at the back end of 2021, Essex highways authorities and police were urged to tackle road safety as part of RideLondon’s legacy.

Essex Police then defended its silence over its RideLondon 100 plans after concerns over an apparent lack of road safety engagement prior to the event, citing traffic policing cuts and pointing to ongoing Vision Zero work to eliminate road danger.

