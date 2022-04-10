Near Miss of the day 745: Impatient van driver waits...but only for a second

Today's Near Miss of the Day will be a familiar to anyone who's spent time out on the roads...

A road user turning onto a main road from a side street creeping out — are they coming? Will they wait for me to pass?

In this case, the driver did wait...but only for a second.

road.cc reader Daniel was on his usual commute when "the van driver obviously underestimated how quick I was going (about 25mph on that part).

"Once he realised he hesitated for a second then decided to carry on regardless. I've only just started recording my journeys due to many incidents like this, unfortunately as he came side on I wasn't able to catch the licence plate."

