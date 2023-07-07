Fans rip into Jumbo-Visma for Pogačar "on his knees" radio advice that aged terribly; "I should say cars, but actually I think it might be bicycles": James May answers favourite vehicle question + more on the live blog

We were all for the F1-style team/rider radio messages being integrated into the broadcast of this year's Tour de France, but have got to admit it's been pretty bland so far. Apart from an unknown individual in Arkéa–Samsic's team car telling their rider they love him mid-stage, there's really been nothing you would raise an eyebrow at... until now.
Tour de France images that preceded unfortunate events...
In fairness, did anyone expect Tadej's stage-winning recovery? Anyway, at least nobody here said he was "on his knees" or anything similarly incriminating in a public forum only to be proved horrendously wrong an hour later. *Panic-striken check of yesterday's live blog*...
In all its glory...
Speaking about his team's plan, Vingegaard admitted: "Tadej was really strong and deserved to win.
"We wanted to try to test him [Pogačar] again today and see how he felt and I suppose he felt better than yesterday. It's going to be one hell of a battle all the way to Paris."
The only person broken and on their knees at the end of the first week is your resident live blogger, and he's not even left his desk... bring on the rest days (sorry, 'weekend').
Cycling fans have been as sympathetic and understanding as you might expect in the face of such an embarrassment...
Who'd be a sports director, eh?
