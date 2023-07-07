Support road.cc

Fans rip into Jumbo-Visma for Pogačar "on his knees" radio advice that aged terribly; "I should say cars, but actually I think it might be bicycles": James May answers favourite vehicle question + more on the live blog

One more day left until the weekend... after seven days in a row Dan Alexander is slowly losing his grip on reality... is there life outside the Tour? For all our sakes it's probably best we get through Friday and have two days off...
Fri, Jul 07, 2023 08:58
08:51
Fans rip into Jumbo-Visma for Pogačar "on his knees" radio advice that aged terribly

We were all for the F1-style team/rider radio messages being integrated into the broadcast of this year's Tour de France, but have got to admit it's been pretty bland so far. Apart from an unknown individual in Arkéa–Samsic's team car telling their rider they love him mid-stage, there's really been nothing you would raise an eyebrow at... until now.

Tour de France images that preceded unfortunate events...

In fairness, did anyone expect Tadej's stage-winning recovery? Anyway, at least nobody here said he was "on his knees" or anything similarly incriminating in a public forum only to be proved horrendously wrong an hour later. *Panic-striken check of yesterday's live blog*...

In all its glory...

Speaking about his team's plan, Vingegaard admitted: "Tadej was really strong and deserved to win.

"We wanted to try to test him [Pogačar] again today and see how he felt and I suppose he felt better than yesterday. It's going to be one hell of a battle all the way to Paris."

The only person broken and on their knees at the end of the first week is your resident live blogger, and he's not even left his desk... bring on the rest days (sorry, 'weekend').

Cycling fans have been as sympathetic and understanding as you might expect in the face of such an embarrassment...

Who'd be a sports director, eh? 

11:24
The morning after the night before
11:00
10:51
07:49
"I should say cars, I love cars, but actually I think it might be bicycles": James May answers favourite vehicle question

In the month where attention for everything else is competing for the tiny percentage of my brain not overrun with a sporting event across the Channel, things can easily slip through the net... such as this clip from Wednesday night's One Show with James May as guest...

Favourite vehicle? "That's a slightly awkward question because obviously I should say it's cars, I love cars, but actually I think it might be bicycles," the former Top Gear presenter admitted.

"Only because... no I'm not going to try to justify it... the bicycle was the first thing I had, the bicycle was the first thing that truly liberated me as a means of transport and that's an incredibly precious thing. Partly because it connects you with childhood and because they are free at the point of use, they almost feel like beating the system for nothing, which doesn't really happen in physics.

> James May: "I can't stand road sectarianism – it's all b*llocks"

"You're always connected with that joy of A) being young B) being healthy and being given the keys to the world." 

You won't get any arguments from us, Mr May...

08:17
Post-stage debrief: Time cut battling; Cav in good spirits; James Shaw takes a minute + loads more

Thought I'd chuck all the post-stage reaction from yesterday into one big round-up for you this morning, starting with the back of the race...

37 minutes after Tadej Pogačar took a bow across the finish line, Fabio Jakobsen and three Soudal-QuickStep teammates joined him in completing the stage. One minute earlier, Mark Cavendish and a trio of Astana helpers did too, the Manx Missile in good spirits at the finish...

Stage seven should be a sprint into Bourdeaux, is today the day?

Moving up the finish order, fifth-placed James Shaw, riding his first Tour de France having been without a WorldTour contract for two years before joining EF Education-EasyPost, had a simple message for any youngsters watching on... "Never give up, kids, because if you want to achieve your dreams it's out there".

Let's finish by hearing from the main man himself, including an admission that at one point it felt like everyone could pack their bags and go home...

07:59
