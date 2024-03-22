Wiggle and Chain Reaction websites to be relaunched next week, as Frasers Group aims to become the “no.1 sporting goods retailer in Europe”

The curtains on WiggleCRC’s months of doom and gloom have finally been drawn, as the beleaguered online bikes and cycling kit retailer, once the mainstay of many British cyclists, looks set for a new lease of life under the Frasers Group.
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has told road.cc that the Wiggle and Chain Reaction websites, which went down and were replaced with holding pages earlier this week, will be relaunched next week, as the sports conglomerate, also behind the retail chains of Sports Direct and Evans Cycles, aims to become the “no.1 sporting goods retailer in Europe”.
Wiggle’s tough times began during last year’s autumn after its parent company SSU reported “severe liquidity and profitability challenges” and delisted its shares. The retailer was put under administration last October, with 105 employees being laid off. Administrators, however, confirmed that there was “considerable interest” from potential buyers in December.
One of those potential buyers was Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, as road.cc first reported last month, with the purchase confirmed a few days later.
Now, Frasers Group has announced that the website, which shut down after scores of extreme discounts on the page due to its clearance sale — including cycle computers worth £99 priced at 99p — will reappear next week.
> Wiggle and Chain Reaction websites shut, with all remaining orders to be “fulfilled within 7-10 days”
And as reported by road.cc earlier, the group has also secured the brand rights for Wiggle’s in-house ranges which include Nukeproof, Vitus Bikes, and DhB. These line-ups are set to join many other sporting brands under former Newcastle-owner Mike Ashley’s umbrella, including Everlast, Lonsdale, Slazenger and Karrimor.
Frasers Group said in a statement: “Alongside the ecommerce relaunch, which is due to take place next week, Frasers Group is looking to create commercial partnerships to enhance and expand these own-brand lines through development, sales, licensing, and international distribution opportunities.”
Russell Merry, Managing Director of Wheels for Frasers Group, formerly the managing director of Cyclin Sports Group and director of Pacific Cycles, added: “Wiggle and Chain Reaction are well established names among riders in the UK and across Europe and the acquisition of both brands is consistent with our ambition to become the no.1 Sporting Goods retailer in Europe.
“It also brings with it the opportunity to work with respected partners through the highly admired, award-winning product lines that Wiggle and Chain Reaction had built. We are excited to explore partnerships with suppliers or distributors looking to expand their offering or an organisation looking to get a foothold in the market by leveraging some established names.”
> #GetYourWiggleOff: Fallout from Mike Ashley’s possible WiggleCRC buyout leaves former employees dismayed and looking for jobs
The full-list of intellectual properties acquired include Vitus Bikes and Ragley, Prime’s components range, DhB clothing, Lifeline Tools, Mobi bike pressure washers and outdoor clothing range, Fohn. However, it isn’t confirmed yet whether if any of the personnel involved in developing and running these in-house brands have been retained, leading to uncertainty over their future development.
Before the imminent purchase of Wiggle by Mike Ashley, it was reported that almost everyone in the company was made redundant in a second wave of job cuts, with several employees confirming the news on LinkedIn.
“Unfortunately, my time is up, along with everyone else within the organisation,” one employee posted on the website, while another wrote: “After almost having made it to 10 years at Chain Reaction Cycles and then WiggleCRC, it’s now time to say goodbye… Very sad day saying goodbye to colleagues and the business as a whole.”
Last May, Frasers Group also bought the stock and intellectual property assets of online retailer ProBikeKit (PBK), which had previously shut down its lifestyle division citing “lossmaking”.
The acquisition of PBK was also handled through Frasers’ Evans Cycles subsidiary, which itself was bought by retail entrepreneur Ashley in 2018 for £8 million in a similar move that saw over 300 staff members made redundant and the rest added to zero-hour contracts.
Add new comment
21 comments
I don't understand what the point of the exercise is spending 10 million on a business that just a few months ago was running fine (a few issues, sure, but generally running ok) , only then to sack all the staff and give away the remaining stock and then next minute, re-launch the business, hire replacement staff (and likely train them all) and buy more stock.
I guess they bought the brands such as DHB so they can sell them at their other retail outlets but it doesn't seem good value to me spending that amount of money on a business that now needs to be rebuilt from the ground up. IF that's what they wanted to do they could of saved themselves 10 million buy not buying Wiggle in the first place.
Won't be using any of these while the tat stores are in charge. Like most decent labels they've taken over their stock will quickly decline. How's Evan's Cycles getting on since ashley took over?
I remember when (pre-Frasers) Karrimor and Slazenger were established British brands, built on a reputation for quality of work. Now they are not..... I look forward to similar trajectories in the world of cycling.
The German Football Federation (DFB) announced yesterday that they are changing their official supplier from Adidas to Nike. Money trumps absolutely everything, it seems.
I wonder which funky colours they playfully choose the replace the Red Black and Gold with on the flag 🤣
Maybe they'll relaunch the old format websites where you could search, filter, and find what you're looking for.
Indeed. What is it that makes people feel that after they acquire a business, they have to wreck it? cyclingsnews was another one that got ruined.
DHB kit was so good - especially the merino stuff.
As I understand it, they've fired all the staff who commissioned/designed, sourced and tested the kit, so the relaunched DHB is... unlikely to be the same.. right?
I'll certainly be waiting for reviews/feedback from others before buying any.
If it returns at all, it'll be called DHB Direct or similar and will be total tat.
This is the biggest disappointment of the whole Wiggle debacle. DHB made plenty of quality, decent value kit (I've got quite a bit - from winter jacket and gilet to bibs). I don't fancy going on Sigma's site for Pas Normal kit costing at least twice as much with minimal improvement in quality.
So where next?
https://www.galibier.cc/
Great tips for Galibier, a DHB alternative has been something I needed too 👍🏻
Totally agree with this recommendation, most of my cycle clothing is from galibier.
Great quality and for sensible prices.
https://www.galibier.cc/
Generally better than DHB though a smaller range.
(edit Steve K beat me to it)
However galibier kit is so good its worth posting twice
I've got a few bits of Galibier kit and all has been good but they need to sort out their styling! DHB had the simple classic designs that could be paired with anything nailed (which you might call boring). Most things Galibier do have an oversized logo on the back or white and red chevrons or some other styling weirdness that just ruins it for me.
Muddy Fox here we come 🤣
Depending on what you are after, I find Rule 28 very good, although the range is quite limited.
I'd not heard of them before, but at a very quick glance - whilst I'm sure they may be very good - it looks like a very different target market to DHB.
I'd probably also suggest Endura, Lusso and the nicer stuff at Decathlon (probably Van Rysel branded for road cycling) for decent kit at sensible prices.
You understand correct. I very much doubt DHB (or any of the other brands) will be as good without the fantastic teams that were involved with them at WiggleCRC. Time will tell.
If they've been taken over by Frasers, surely their teams will all be (hyperbole) slave labour in Shirebrook, carrying around a bottle of wee.