Café owner claims "pointless" cycle lane "destroying" business as lost parking spaces mean customers of 10 years "won't turn around any more", but council points out safe and attractive streets "boost economic activity"

The owner of a café opposite Worthing Station has hit out at a £3m West Sussex Council project aiming to make the area a "welcoming and vibrant gateway" to the town and "more accessible, attractive, comfortable and safe", his objection that a new cycle lane outside his business will replace car parking and turn Railway Approach into a "ghost town".

Monty's café sits in a prime location, a stone's throw from Worthing Station. As part of the council's plans to "revitalise" the area around the town's largest station, a cycle lane is to be installed to promote active journeys to the rail network, but the £3m project will also see new paving, additional trees and plants, additional seating and the widening of paving and crossing points for pedestrian safety.

As the local authority pointed out in a statement, it hopes to make the space "more accessible, attractive, comfortable and safe for people", improvements that will "positively shape this public space and increase footfall", changes that can "boost economic activity".

However, speaking to Sussex World, the owner of the café, Ed Atkinson, blamed the works, and notably the cycle lane which has replaced car parking spaces outside his business, for turning the area into a "ghost town".

"We objected to it right from the word go – as soon as they sent us the plans and we looked at them and saw a cycle lane. We objected to it straight away," he said. "No-one came round to chat with us – for us to actually have the opportunity to explain that this is this is why we're not happy with it. Everything that we kind of predicted has happened but I didn't realise the full extent or the full impact of what was going to happen.

"It has really impacted our business. What was a little teeming area – where you could always see something going on outside – is now a ghost town. People have almost been driven away. It's almost like a no-go area because it's just so difficult to get around and we do rely on footfall coming in.

"I'm concerned about how it's going to impact my business, It's quite soul-destroying really. We've worked incredibly hard. They are destroying a well-established business with a good reputation and it's absolutely pointless."

[Monty's on the first day of works, which have since moved further away from the business]

Far from the council's comments about how making spaces more pleasant for active travel can lead to boosted footfall and business, Mr Atkinson said loyal customers of 10 years would no longer visit because they can't park outside.

"They've brought the pavements out a good 10 foot on either side. That's incredibly tricky even for a vehicle to get around there," he said. "Railway Approach is more of a an industrial area. There’s just a railway station, a café and a newsagent. It's not like a destination where you say come on kids, let's get your coats, we’re going to railway approach. It's not a day out.

"We are essentially an old-fashioned sort of builders destination. Everyone's welcome but we do rely on builders coming in. They have always been able to find somewhere to park and spend the best part of 20 quid each. Now we don't get any of that at all. It's all gone and these are customers that we've had a rapport with for ten years. In some cases they've actually said to us I'm really sorry, but we won't turn around any more. It's a shame. That's quite a loss to us."

West Sussex County Council disagrees, pointing out that studies suggest making areas safer and more attractive for active travel journeys increases footfall which, in turn, "boosts economic activity".

A spokesperson said they "appreciate it can take time" for locals to "adapt to changes" but the proposals "improve road safety and promote sustainable transport".

They continued: "The publicly accessible areas are used by many different residents, businesses and visitors and there is a balance to be provided to support all of these user groups, who sometimes have different needs and priorities. We have to design the available space so it can accommodate all users including motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and buses.

"We have worked positively with local residents and businesses to understand their requirements. We have tried to mitigate and or reduce any loss of parking as part of the scheme by re-providing some spaces a short distance away.

"Studies have evidenced that making our outdoor public spaces more accessible, attractive, comfortable and safe for people walking or wheeling can help to increase the numbers of people actively using public spaces and boosts economic activity with an increase of pedestrian footfall (The Pedestrian Pound, 3rd edition).

> "A bike lane doesn't close a village": Dame Sarah Storey defends cycle lane blamed for "ruining business" and "killing village", calls shops closing "a coincidence, not an unexpected consequence"

"The overarching aim of the scheme is that the combined impact of all the measures – wider footways with a high standard of block paving, planting, drainage improvements, road and footpath surface improvements – will positively shape this public space and increase footfall once the project is complete, in the new year."

Ultimately, it will, the council says, transform Railway Approach into a "welcoming and vibrant gateway" to the town and offer a "vastly improved arrival experience".

New paving, additional trees and plants, additional seating and the widening of paving and crossing points for pedestrian safety are also part of the plan, the contraflow cycle lane accompanied by extra bike racks and linking to other cycle routes.

Councillor Steve Waight said of the project: "I'm excited to see how these improvements transform the area as Railway Approach is an important point of arrival into Worthing and sets the impression for visitors to the town. The improvements will help enhance the experience of visitors and commuters as well as promoting active and sustainable travel in the area."

Councillor Joy Dennis added: "Alongside the Railway Approach improvements we are also undertaking improvements to Cross Street. These improvements are being delivered as part of the Active Travel Programme's £2.2 million of investment in West Sussex, these works will promote active travel through cycling and walking improvements."

Back in 2021, the owner of a Bath-based burger bar claimed a bike lane outside his business would "decimate" takings.

David Amos, 66, owner of Mr D's takeaway in Bath claimed the new scheme was "unnecessary" and "ill-conceived". He also alleged that the cycle lane would prevent motorists from pulling over and allowing ambulances to drive past.

> Bitter Bath burger bar boss bashes bike lane

"From my perspective, I have built this business over 39 years and this is the biggest challenge I've ever had," he claimed. "There will be bollards with white metal posts coming out of them, so our customers can't even pull in. We also have at least four deliveries a week and people would have to block the road to deliver stuff."

Similar complaints were heard recently in Ferndown, Dorset, where a chippy owner blamed a new bike lane for his takeaway's demise, that despite roadworks ending last year and several negative reviews for "dreadful" food online.

Not long after, a pub owner from the same area claimed a controversial cycle lane construction is costing her business "£5,000 a week" and would "completely destroy everything". Months on, the Pure Dop pub on Wimborne Road East remains open for business.