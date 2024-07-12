Cyclist not guilty of causing pedestrian's death by "wanton or furious driving" after trial over "3mph" towpath collision

A cyclist has been found not guilty of causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving in relation to an incident which saw him collide with a pensioner as he cycled on a towpath, the 81-year-old woman falling to the ground and dying in hospital 12 days later.
As with the recent coroner's inquest into the death of an elderly pedestrian in a collision with a cyclist in Regent's Park, in London, the criminal trial at Oxford Crown Court was subject to national media attention, such as the coverage seen in The Telegraph, and has again prompted some to suggest the need for 'dangerous cycling' laws that were postponed due to the general election, but which Labour has said it would introduce once it formed a government.
Edward Bressan, a university lecturer, was found not guilty by a jury who heard evidence relating to the incident on 20 November 2022 on a towpath near Iffley Lock in Oxford. Polly Friedhoff "sustained serious injuries to her head, arms and ribs" and died in hospital 12 days later.
The court heard the cyclist had rung his bell to alert Mrs Friedhoff and her friend Ewa Huggins before attempting to overtake to their left as they were walking on the right-hand side. Mr Bressan had slowed down and estimated his speed was "probably 3mph" when there was an "unavoidable" collision as "both of us were moving and both of us were trying to take some kind of evasive action".
While the cyclist told the court he does not have a "vivid memory" of "which part of the body or which part of the bicycle made contact", there was a collision and Mrs Friedhoff fell to the ground.
During the trial, a defence witness called Nicholas Proudfoot, a professor in molecular biology at the University of Oxford, suggested the incident was less of a collision and more a case of Mrs Friedhoff having "lost her balance".
He contacted the police two days after witnessing it and told the 999 operator: "The media is going on about a cyclist smashing into an old lady but it's not what happened. My impression is not that the bike directly ran into her. She didn't put her hands out at all and unfortunately fell over. My impression is very much that the lady lost her balance.
"She just flipped right over, she didn't put out her hand out to stop herself at all, she just ended straight on the concrete path, the impact going unfortunately on her head. The cyclist was not a hit-and-run kind of guy. He was very concerned and very much involved and trying to care for her. I just want to protect the cyclist."
In court, the prosecution suggested Mr Proudfoot may be biased after he admitted that he would "definitely describe" himself as "pro-cyclist", something the professor denied, stating that his positive view of cycling is more "to do with the media and press" being "anti-cyclist" and attacking "a wonderful way to get around when it's done safely".
Prosecuting, Andrew Johnson had argued that "that Mr Bressan's driving of his bicycle was reckless and that in overtaking the ladies, he caused bodily harm to Mrs Friedhoff", but the jury reached a unanimous not guilty verdict yesterday.
The court also heard from Ms Huggins who said she saw her friend "basically flying" in front of her before "falling flat on the towpath".
"Yes, at an angle and with incredible force actually, I can still hear her scalp hit the ground," she said. "I can't remember any shouting or bell-ringing before it happened."
Mr Bressan concluded that he was "very upset" and apologised for the "very unfortunate accident".
"However, I do not believe I was cycling carelessly or dangerously," he said. "I was fully aware of my surroundings and gave adequate warning for the pedestrians to move out of the way. She moved into my line and made the accident unavoidable."
This morning, the Telegraph has published an interview with Mrs Friedhoff's sons, both of whom say they are cyclists and argue that while they believe the "laws for prosecuting cyclists need to be updated" this should only come if cyclists are given "a safe space to cycle" and "more infrastructure".
> "Dangerous cycling" law will be passed following election, Labour confirms
Andrew, who is reportedly part of the London Cycling Campaign, told the newspaper: "This punitive approach, I don't agree with unless you give them what they need which is a safe space to cycle — this is crucial and it has not happened, it happens piecemeal or chaotically.
"The laws for prosecuting cyclists need to be updated and that's very clear. It's tribal and this is the problem. My personal view is that if you want cyclists to take more responsibility, then you need to give them more infrastructure. You give them more of a place on the road, and more infrastructure, then with rights come more responsibilities."
Mrs Friedhoff's brother Mike added his belief that the law needs to be updated. "The fact is part of the reason the evidence wasn't strong enough is that we haven't got a relevant law of the 21st century. We're talking about an 1861 law about a horse cart," he said. "It's ridiculous and it's irresponsible of the government not to put this right."
The family added that they believe Mr Bressan is a "decent man" who had "made a mistake".
Add new comment
27 comments
The prosecution said the witness might be biased ! So moving forward any prosecution for dangerous driving can we make sure the jury is not made up of drivers?
I always ring my bell when approaching pedestrians and slow down, but it does make me nervous when I don't see any reaction to the bell especially if they have dogs or young children.
I'm not often actually asking people to move out of the way, just to alert them that I'm there. But what are you supposed to do if you don't get a reaction? I would slow down and pass cautiously, but should I be waiting to pass until I've got a definite positive that they're aware of my presence and aren't just going to jump in front of me?
On a slightly different note, I do wonder sometimes why so many dog walkers on Southampton Common choose to walk their dogs on the cycle path, rather than in the huge empty open space. At least why, if they do choose to walk on the cycle path, they aren't aware that there might be cyclists on it?
I call out in as friendly way as possible something like, "hello, can I pass on your left[/right], please"
If they're walking dogs on the cycle path, I may be slightly less supplient. Especially if the dog is on (or off) a long lead.
I was on a cycle lane/shared path the other week, with pedestrians just scattered randomly both sides of the path some in the cycle lane some not, most staring at phones, dogs off leads, children running around.
bit of a nightmare to navigate, so I ring my bell, nothing happens, nobody reacts they just carry on as before
so I think well ok Ive got to keep ringing my bell and adjust speed for each and every hazard Im approaching right as clearly they cant hear me, or theyre not paying attention and I dont want of these fools to step into me and claim I appeared from nowhere.
all told probably about 6 or 7 individual bell rings,finally pass the last pedestrian still staring at their phone walking in the cycle lane, who mutters "we heard you the first effin time mate".
which i ignored, when I should have stopped and said, well if you had heard me the first time, as Im not psychic could you please in future acknowledge it in some way, like perhaps stepping out of the cycle lane, and not keep staring at your phone as you walk as that deprives you of the sense of seeing where you are walking.
"No, no, no - you're confused, 'mate': its my other helmet which allows me to read minds!"
I was asked to cycle on a pedestrianised area of a shopping centre.
Not massively crowded but plenty of people around.
Nothing happened but the memory of it still scares me more than when I cycle on main roads, with drivers around me, on a regular basis with almost no concern.
I always shout 'bike back', or, 'bike front.' If I don't get a reaction I know the person is probably hard of hearing.
You can't get it right for some people and that's ultimately because you're "cycling in their space".
Since we've learned to get out of the way of cars (over a couple of generations, via lots of trial and fatal / crippling error) we've mostly seized on the idea that the compromise is that all the other space is for walking. (That's a misunderstanding of course - it's just sometimes less desirable, to some motorists...)
... so "cycling on the footpath!" *.
Bell / no bell? Can't get that right for everyone either - because of above a few people interpret it not as "I am here" but "out of the way!" (cf. "friendly toot") And it can be unnecessary noise pollution / bit distracting if you're walking and keep hearing bells. OTOH some people will kick off even if you pass them very slow and wide without serving sonic notice - even when there's zero need for you to alert them as there's tons of space...
* TBF I think (with some exceptions) many such spaces at least started as footways / paths. I think the exact legal status can vary so I tend to avoid saying "cycle path" in the UK (certainly not for "shared use") unless it's clearly a dedicated one with special markings. Which are very rare ... All so as not to spook my fellow vulnerable road users.
That path is a clearly marked national cycleway. Signposted regularly and conspicuously. It is also the Thames towpath and on any reasonably dry day tends to be very busy with walkers, tourists, rowing coaches on bikes staring at their rowers and trying to keep up as they shout at them and cycle commuters dodging Oxford traffic.
"I was fully aware of my surroundings and gave adequate warning for the pedestrians to move out of the way. She moved into my line and made the accident unavoidable."
I sounded my horn! It's not my fault if the ped didn't jump out of the way fast enough!
Come on, that's entirely unfair. According to the evidence given, which was accepted by the jury, the cyclist was doing 3 miles an hour, rang his bell, moved left to go round the pedestrian and she stepped into his path. Absolutely nothing like the comparison you're trying to make.
Yes, that's a risky way to put things. However, it does sound, in context, as if the appropriate comment was that he had given adequate warning of his presence and had passed when the walkers were to one side.
Can this be confirmed or denied by the LCC or does it fall under data protection?
Why is the brother calling for new death by dangerous cycling laws? This case didn't even pass the threshold for careless cycling. It would make no difference to the outcome.
I had initially thought the tow path was very narrow, but that's not the case, it's almost as wide as a road and well surfaced with tarmac.
It reminds me of an incident that I had a while back where an elderly lady very nearly fell over as I passed by. It was on a wide track too, there was a dog, elderly lady and another lady across the full width of the road. Approaching them from behind, I slowed right down to their walking pace and rang my bell. They moved a bit to the right, so I assumed they had heard me. There was a three foot gap to the left of them, between the edge of the road and the dog. So I slowly rolled past... But the dog must have been deaf, as I gave the dog a massive surprise. It jumped with fright and moved to the right into the legs of the elderly lady who stumbled and nearly tripped over it.
Thankfully I was running front and rear cameras, so had anything happened, there would be no doubt about ringing bell, calling out etc. Being very careful and not even making any contact. It's quite possible, had the elderly lady fallen, her companion may not have realised she'd tripped over the dog and could have accused me of colliding with her!
Sadly I think it is sensible these days to ride with a camera on your bike. A couple of years ago I was cycling to work and a school kid ran out from behind a lorry, colliding with me. She was obviously not hurt because by the time I'd picked myself up off the road she was already gone. However, I was glad I had my camera because had it turned out to be something more serious I would have been able to show that I was unable to avoid her because she simply ran into me.
Decent cameras are quite expensive though, and cheaper ones seem to have very short battery life.
In the article the claim is the "Victorian law" (ie the wanton furious driving law) weakened their case. Even though they admit the evidence was basically just one person's word against another anyway.
But the Telegraph have a clear agenda with this thats more than just culture war stuff, they claimed police back new laws in an article the other week, when they just actually responded to the DfT consultation about it. Claimed councils spending "millions" on adult cycle training was a "frivolous waste". Have had 3 articles already covering just this one case alone.
I'm surprised anyone who was part of the London cycling campaign would talk to them.
I've said it before, but I don't see any newspapers out there campaigning for some serious revisions and updating of "the Victorian law" (the offences against the persons act 1861) which governs assault, GBH, etc…?
This annoys me because, while it is clearly your duty to give way to the walkers, their dog is their responsibility, not yours. They have a duty to control their dog, deaf or otherwise.
They also have a duty to be aware of their surroundings. Walking across the whole path in a shared setting and without keeping vigilant for those approaching from behind is inconsiderate. That doesn't trump the need for a cyclist to have greater care, but it doesn't absolve the walkers of taking any care.
(and yes, this is different from cycling two abreast)
See the e-biker who was run into by a pedestrian at a green light ped crossing.
Initially press attacking the illegal ebike flying through red light, ploughing into a pedestrian, with witnesses discussing how it was all the riders fault and they tried to stop + detain them
Until CCTV footage emerged;
Oh; Green Light.
Oh; E-bike just been overtaken by a normal bike (i.e. doing ~15mph motor assist limit, so not illegal).
Oh; pedestrian ran into the cyclist, impacting the bike behind the rider.
Oh; rider reported incident to police.
Basically you had a crowd shouting at and grabbing the injured rider for being hit by a pedestrian so the rider fled.
WTF do these shitty right wing media outlets actually get from dumping on cyclists all the time: what is that actually about? What does it feel like to be a 'journalist' on those rags and having to type out lies and distortions every day? I just don't get it.
lots of advertising revenue for oil companies and car companies
so be pro car always.
traditionalists vs progressivists culture wars have been selling since the sixties
Can you imagine expecting any witnesses in a dangerous driving case being expected to be anti car or are otherwise biased towards the defendant?
It's a difficult dance for the prosecution I imagine. Driving is the normal activity, cycling not. So the defence get to use the "oddball" / "chose to put themselves in this position" or even "risk taker" lines, and you've got to be wary of accidentally associating the good drivers of the jury or the judge with anything negative!
Beat me to it. Actually an absolutely shocking and disgusting implication by the prosecution that the witness was effectively lying under oath about the accused's culpability because he was pro cycling. In general it wouldn't be a good idea for justice if this were the case, but one sometimes thinks it's a shame lawyers can't be sued for defamation for what they say in court when such outrageous accusations are made.
Barristers will say anything
Came across this today
" I posted about this before, but last month I was a witness in court describing how a man that I did not know, and had never met, battered me at my front door. His defence solicitor Kieran Clegg said I brought it on myself three times in court- because I didn’t shut the door. Even when you get as far as court there is a sneering male defence solicitor right there to cheer their male client on that batters you. "
https://x.com/LauraFMcConnell/status/1811625609732243488