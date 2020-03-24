Back to news
Lake District cyclist killed after crashing on Honister Pass descent

Witness said brakes appeared to fail before fatal incident on Saturday
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Mar 24, 2020 15:51
A cyclist has been killed after crashing while descending the Honister Pass in the Lake District on Saturday.

The victim, a male cyclist aged 27, was riding with a friend when he lost control of his bike, according to a post on Facebook by Kendal Mountain Rescue Team.

Conditions were said to be dry and sunny when the crash happened, with rescuers called to the scene at around midday.

Members of the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team were joined by personnel from the emergency services in the attempted rescue operation, but the cyclist died at the scene.

The Facebook post said that “Two passing off-duty medics immediately provided assistance and in a short time Cumbria Police, mountain rescue and air ambulance teams arrived and tried to resuscitate the casualty.”

“Sadly, and despite a sustained effort, nothing could be done to save him. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family and friends.”

In response to the post, one Facebook user said: “My son and I were following them down the hill in our car when it looked like his brakes failed.

“The next few seconds will never leave me. We came across the accident a few seconds later and had to drive back up to the slate mine where we used their landline phone to dial 999.

“We did what we could by transferring information up and down the hill until help arrived,“ he added. “RIP.”

Simon MacMichael

