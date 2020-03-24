road.cc Quiz Corner - Can you name the top 10 Tour de France GC from 2010 to 2019?

What do you mean it’s only Tuesday? It’s already been quite a week so we thought it’s high time for some light entertainment.

Test your knowledge of the world’s biggest bike race with this tricky quiz that’s more technical than a Pyrenean descent.

For each year, you only get the nationality of the rider and their finishing position. While we reckon the top 3 for each year is easy, getting the rest might prove rather tricky.

Add to that the fact that you’ve only got eight minutes to get all 100 answers, so you’ll need to pace this like a 10-mile TT.

Once you’re done, let us know how you got on down in the comments below. We’re trusting you to be honest… No doping (looking at ProCyclingStats) or drafting the team car for too long (asking a friend)!

The winner, just like the real Tour de France, will get no money. But they will be subjected to a lifetime of suspicion and awkward ‘contaminated steak in a Jiffy-bag’ questions.