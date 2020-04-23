Rescheduled Tour de France already in doubt; Cycling providing people with a vital mental break, says Boardman; Bicycle Traffic degree offered by German universities; Strade Bianche first race on (very) provisional 2020 calendar; Ominous road sign + more

Provisional dates sent to teams have Strade Bianche down as the first post-lockdown race on August 1, according to RTBF.

These plans are, presumably, very woolly, considering some level of social distancing is expected for the rest of the year.

They do perhaps give an indication of how things could be reorganised, should racing again become possible.

The Belgian public-service broadcaster reports that the first Monument of the season, Milan-San Remo, would be on Saturday August 8, followed by a four-day Criterium du Dauphiné and then the various national championships.

The Tour de France is pencilled in for August 29 to September 20 with the World Championships would still on its original dates (September 20 to 27).

The Ardennes classics would follow, with the Flèche Wallonne on September 30, Liège-Bastogne-Liège on October 4 and Amstel Gold on October 10, before moving into the cobbled classics.

Ghent-Wevelgem would be held on October 11, the Tour of Flanders on October 18 and Paris-Roubaix on October 25.

Most of these races would overlap with the Giro d’Italia, which would start in the first week of October, but finish before Paris-Roubaix.

The Tour of Lombardy would then be held on October 31, followed by the Vuelta a Espana from November 1.