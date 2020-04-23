Back to news
Rescheduled Tour de France already in doubt; Cycling providing people with a vital mental break, says Boardman; Bicycle Traffic degree offered by German universities; Strade Bianche first race on (very) provisional 2020 calendar; Ominous road sign + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, Apr 23, 2020 09:09
Egan Bernal (via YouTube)
11:04
Paramedic whose bike was stolen given a replacement

Last week we reported how paramedic Samuel Clyde Jones had his bike stolen from his home during a 12-hour shift.

Halfords and Chris Boardman have sorted him out with a new one.

10:52
Tour de France 2020 route map
Rescheduled Tour de France already in doubt

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has told Eurosport that she doesn’t think public sporting events will take place until September at the earliest.

"All events that can resume will be behind closed doors or with very strict restrictions,” she added.

Last week we reported that August 29 has been pencilled in as the new start date for the Tour de France. Maracineanu’s comments make that seem pretty unlikely.

There are more details on the provisional 2020 race calendar further down the page.

The dates probably aren’t worth a great deal, but it’s worth reading to get a sense of the sport’s priorities should a resumption prove possible.

10:36
Paddington Station: home of bikes and trains and zero people
10:28
Coronavirus-themed no cycling signs removed from Bridgewater Canal towpath

Earlier in the week we reported how Little Bollington had removed no cycling signs from the village after reading our article.

The parish council has since removed similar signs from the canal.

Cycling is not permitted on the Bridgewater Canal towpath, but the wording on the signs was considered "inappropriate".

10:20
09:46
Striking obituary for anti-cycleway campaigner

Carlton Reid has written a striking obituary of the "famously abrasive, inflexible, and supercilious" John Forester, who has died at the age of 90.

Forester was a vocal critic of Dutch-style cycleways from the early 1970s. He instead advocated “vehicular cycling,” a method of riding with motor traffic.

He promoted and sold a vehicular-cycling teaching course - Effective Cycling - from 1974 onwards.

 

 

 

08:55
Cycling is providing people with a vital mental break, says Boardman

If you missed Chris Boardman on BBC Breakfast yesterday, needless to say he did a very good job of advocating cycling – because he always does.

"A lot of people, we have to remember, don't have gardens; they don't have space at home; they've got kids. You cannot keep people locked in for months without giving them a way to have a mental break."

08:47
Jakob Fuglsang (right) with Julian Alaphilippe at 2019 Strade Bianche (picture credit RCS Sport).JPG
Strade Bianche first race on provisional 2020 calendar

Provisional dates sent to teams have Strade Bianche down as the first post-lockdown race on August 1, according to RTBF

These plans are, presumably, very woolly, considering some level of social distancing is expected for the rest of the year.

They do perhaps give an indication of how things could be reorganised, should racing again become possible.

The Belgian public-service broadcaster reports that the first Monument of the season, Milan-San Remo, would be on Saturday August 8, followed by a four-day Criterium du Dauphiné and then the various national championships.

The Tour de France is pencilled in for August 29 to September 20 with the World Championships would still on its original dates (September 20 to 27).

The Ardennes classics would follow, with the Flèche Wallonne on September 30, Liège-Bastogne-Liège on October 4 and Amstel Gold on October 10, before moving into the cobbled classics.

Ghent-Wevelgem would be held on October 11, the Tour of Flanders on October 18 and Paris-Roubaix on October 25.

Most of these races would overlap with the Giro d’Italia, which would start in the first week of October, but finish before Paris-Roubaix.

The Tour of Lombardy would then be held on October 31, followed by the Vuelta a Espana from November 1.

08:25
BBC newsreader's midnight ride

This was a week ago. Are the roads still this quiet?

08:14
Ominous road sign

Thanks for the warning I guess from r/bicycling

08:11
08:08
Cycling along the Berlin Wall (credit European Cyclists' Federation)
Bicycle Traffic degree offered by German universities

From 2021 onwards it will be possible to study bicycle traffic at some German colleges and universities, reports jetzt.de.

The Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure advertised a maximum amount of 400,000 euros per university that wanted to offer a course in bicycle transport.

A total of 33 universities and universities applied for it and seven were awarded a contract.

It’s a serious undertaking. Those who wish to take a masters degree in “Bicycle traffic in intermodal transport networks” at Wildau University of Applied Sciences in Brandenburg will first need a bachelor's degree in a traffic or city planning degree.

“Well thought-out – and therefore attractive and accepted – bicycle traffic is a complex matter,” said Klaus-Martin Melzer, who will be running the course, adding that, “as a graduate of such a degree program you can make a contribution to the traffic revolution.”

In short, the degree puts cyclists front and centre when it comes to transport planning. You can draw your own comparisons.

