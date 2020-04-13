Win PEARL iZUMi summer cycling Kit worth over £520!

Thanks to our super generous friends at Freewheel, we have another fantastic competition giving you the chance to win some excellent cycle clothing from PEARL iZUMi. The recent weather has made us all feel like riding outside, but please remember the social distancing rules and enjoy the chance to get fresh air safely!

If you’re lucky enough to have a smart trainer at home, you can ride with your friends and chat without leaving the house; if you want to know more about how to start riding at home check our "How to get started with Zwift" article and check out Freewheels trainers here.

The bad news is that you're going to get through a lot of kit and it's going to get sweaty very quickly... so this fantastic range from PEARL iZUMi will not only make you look amazing and work perfectly for those indoor workouts, but it will look super smart on your outdoor rides in the fresh air. PEARL iZUMi has also got you covered when you finish your ride with some pretty cool chill-out kit, so you’ll still be on brand relaxing on the sofa in front of your favourite Netflix show, or doing cool-down stretches on the yoga mat.

Freewheel is offering a full male or female collection of PEARL iZUMi kit so you can choose for yourself, or you could do something amazing and gift your partner some cool new kit! Wouldn’t that be a lovely surprise? Let’s take a look at the highlights of what you could be wearing on your next bike ride, either in or outdoors. There are various colour options for most of the products:

Men's Prizes

Interval Jersey: £124.99

This premium cycling jersey is made with silky Italian knit fabric. With its striking lines and close-to-the-body fit, this premium-level jersey makes a nice upgrade to any wardrobe. PEARL iZUMi use lightweight Transfer fabric for excellent breathability on hot days, and include a rear gripper to keep the jersey in place as you reach for snacks on long rides.

Attack Jersey: £84.99

This classic summer cycling jersey is perfect for big rides and hot weather. The high-performance moisture-wicking fabric is made with yarns created from recycled plastic water bottles.

Attack Bib-Shorts: £99.99

A cycling bib short that combines a sophisticated look with sustainable performance. PEARL iZUMi have taken many of the features found in their most sophisticated bibs and combined them in this value-packed short, including comfortable raw-edge bib straps for a seamless feel.​

Fleece Up Hoody: £69.99

PEARL iZUMi's hoody is made from a cosy blend of Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) cotton and recycled polyester and adorned with bike-inspired graphics crafted by their in-house designers.

Graphic T-Shirt: £24.99

Tell the world you're a rider with this attractive and sustainable t-shirt!

Tour Road Shoes: £119.99

PEARL iZUMi’s Tour Road shoes combine the classic look of a lace-up shoe with modern sole technology, providing performance at a tremendous value. The supportive nylon composite sole integrates with a stiff carbon plate at the ball of the foot to maximise power transfer, with the flexibility to run either two-bolt SPD or three-bolt SPD-SL cleats. You even get an additional set of laces in the box so you can choose to add a pop of colour, or opt for more subtle style.

Total men's kit prize value: £524.94

Women’s Prizes

Interval Jersey: £124.99

With the same performance features as the men's Interval jersey but with differering colour options, this premium cycling jersey wil keep you cool with its silky Italian knit fabric, striking lines and close-to-the-body fit.

Symphony Capri: £124.99

This warm-weather women's cycling capri features PEARL iZUMi's ultra-plush Women's ELITE Escape chamois. When your preference is for a little more coverage, this capri gives a comfortable, form-hugging fit. The waistband is made to reduce pressure on the belly to ease breathing during hard workouts. 'BioViz' applications add to the look while increasing low-light visibility outside.

Wander Tight: £84.99

Finally, a tight that stays in place during intense studio workouts, with the versatility to wear outside the gym. Made with studio riders in mind, PEARL iZUMi used their cycling apparel experience to create a tight that stays comfortably in place no matter how many times you sit and stand in class. The matte fabric and jacquard print create an understated, stylish look. Open side pockets add the versatility needed for errands after the gym.

Wander Tank Top: £49.99

Soft and sustainable, this tank is perfect for intense studio sessions. Created for the studio, or for riders who don't need or want the extra carrying capacity of a traditional cycling jersey, it's cut a little more generously for a fashionable gym-inspired look. The high neckline offers additional coverage on the bike, while the cross over spaghetti straps keep it comfortably on your shoulders as you move on the bike.

Graphic T-Shirt: £24.99

Stay looking cool off the bike with this stylish cotton tee!

Sugar Road Shoes: £119.99

Combining the classic look of a lace-up with modern sole technology, the Women's Sugar Road provides performance at a tremendous value. Supportive nylon composite sole integrates a stiff carbon plate at the ball of the foot to maximise power transfer, with the flexibility to run either two-bolt SPDs or three-bolt SPD-SL cleats. They have a fully bonded seamless upper construction for a slipper-like fit, that is highly adjustable thanks to the traditional lacing system.

Women's kit total prize value: £529.94

For those of you that are unaware of who Freewheel are, they’re an online store with a difference. Way back in the 80’s they produced the best bike shop catalogue in the land (showing your age there, Ed!) stacked full of shiny products for young bike-mad lads and lasses to lust after; think Shimano 600, Ridgeback mountain bikes and Rossini frames. Fast forward a few decades and they've relaunched their catalogue online as freewheel.co.uk, offering exciting shiny products once again but with a unique difference compared to other online retailers. Here's why according to Freewheel themselves:

"Freewheel really is your local bike shop online. Not only do they stock a huge range of cycling products from clothing, components, accessories to bikes; they support local bike shops by offering them a commission on every sale whether you make a purchase for home delivery or click and collect in-store. Every purchase gives back to a local Freewheel store!"

You can find your nearest Freewheel store here

All you have to do to win one of these fabulous cycling outfits is enter the competition at the bottom of the page before the deadline. Sorry folks, this one is open to residents of the UK and Ireland only.

Best of luck!