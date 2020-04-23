Near Miss of the Day 400: Aggressive drivers in the North Downs

Today's video in our Near Miss of the Day feature is the second in a row where a father and son out cycling were on the receiving end of aggressive driving - remember this one from Tuesday? In this case, we can't help but wonder whether coverage by some media outlets of cycling during lockdown may have contributed towards the aggression?

It happened to road.cc reader Philip, who was out riding last week with his son close to home on the North Downs on the Surrey/Kent border.

"We were passed by two cars (the second of which was a bit too close)," Philip told us.

"However, a third car then came up behind (after some other bikes passed us) and was very frustrated as it could not pass because of the other bikes and an oncoming car.

"You can hear the driver hoot their horn and drew level right next to my 12 year old son and I, within about a hand’s width of us and had to wait for the road to clear.

"Bizarrely the oncoming car also shouted ‘idiots’ at us. If either of us had wobbled or hit a pot hole we could have been killed or seriously injured by the car."

Philip sent us a separate video shot on the Pilgrim's Way the same day where again, he and his son encountered an aggressive driver.

""When we were stopped so that my son could have a drink, a crazy driver hurtled down the tiny country road at tremendous speed," he said.

"You can see him weaving past bikes on his side as well as oncoming bikes as he crests the hill, gives me the finger because I was waving for him to slow down and then no regard for the other oncoming cyclists."

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling