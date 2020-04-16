road.cc Quiz Corner - How well do you know your Pro Team bike brands?

Reckon you know your Pro Teams? Test your knowledge of their bikes in our quiz.

While some teams will stick have stuck with a certain bike brand since the team’s conception, (we’re looking at you, Team Ineos), other teams seem to change their bike supplier each year.

Some riders will even change teams to stick with a certain brand or move because they feel a certain setup is hampering their chances. This can cause quite the hoo-ha and a rider leaving a team in a strop can often provide some juicy details on their misgivings about their old bike.

Rohan Dennis ditches sponsors' bike and helmet as he retains Worlds TT crown

But while some of the bike brands of the Pro Teams will be obvious, with bike brands often acting as title sponsors, the lack of racing so far in 2020 means that many of the brands might not still be with the teams that you associate them with.

There were certainly some big moves over the winter and new brands have come into the Pro peloton.

As ever, let us know how you get on and just like any dominant race win, we’ll be treating perfect scores with some healthy doping suspicion!

Right, allez!