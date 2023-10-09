Huge Drum & Bass On The Bike crowds light up latest city; Cycling limbo; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Here's your 90-second rundown of Drum & Bass On The Bike, in case this is your first time hearing about the city-hopping cycling celebration...
It's the creation of High Wycombe-based DJ Dom Whiting who had the genius lockdown idea of retrofitting a trike with decks and speakers, live streaming himself riding around a town or city blasting tunes. Better than another 5km run or banana bread loaf.
"It started during the lockdown, through pure boredom really," Whiting told road.cc in June. "We couldn't have music at the time, we couldn't do this, we couldn't do that. It was just one of those crazy lockdown creations, that now takes up a hundred percent my life! The whole thing was a complete accident in that I didn't expect it to evolve the way it has."
The format was born and has grown in popularity since, Whiting's early days seeing just himself or a handful of people showing up. Now, hundreds or thousands turn up every time.
From Brighton to Berlin via just about every major UK city, Barcelona, Dublin and more, Drum & Bass On The Bike fever has spread, his full ride videos getting hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube where he has 232,000 subscribers.
"I don't want to put a limit on where I think this will go, because there is no end goal," he told us recently. "There's no way you can say we'll stop at 4,000, 5,000 people, because you could have 10,000 and facilitate that with more sound.
"The variety of people that turn up, it just kind of makes it all worth it. Even if it does cost me fucking three or four, five grand a time, you can't really put a price tag on the feeling."
For more, check out editor Jack's sit-down interview with the DJ behind it all...
That 'cycling limbo' tweet seems like a good argument for learning to ride a recumbent...
I thought Velociraptors were supposed to be quick, and if I saw one I don't think I'd be at a standstill
You would run right into their trap then....
Clever girl.
Whoever made that comment was so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should.
Lethal at eight months...