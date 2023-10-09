Huge Drum & Bass On The Bike crowds light up latest city; Cycling limbo; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

The challenge for Dom Whiting was working out how to best last year?

Sheffield... Can we beat last year’s Drum & Bass On The Bike turn out?! pic.twitter.com/eA5quaON0u — Domonic (@domwhiting) October 5, 2023

From the footage we've seen doing the rounds on social media since yesterday, that would be a yes...

Fab day for the #sheffieldmasscycle with #drumandbass blaring out of speakers powered by @domwhiting in #sheffield. The sun was shining, the music was banging and there were a hell of of lot of people #cycling and having fun. More #activetravel please pic.twitter.com/dG5sJep5cq — Lorraine (@lozclarke4) October 8, 2023

#SheffieldMassCycle - phenomenal experience !!! So many bikes in #Sheffield - wonder why I don’t see these numbers on my morning commute ? @olivercoppard @Ed_Clancy pic.twitter.com/6MdMmrLoGV — GPNGreggs 💙 🇺🇦 🇾🇪 🇵🇸 (@AnnGreggsRN) October 8, 2023

Not bad for a series that started with Dom's one-man rides live streamed online, now attended by hundreds, perhaps thousands of people enjoying riding bikes through their city in a safe, party atmosphere. While we're going to keep this a positive post it might be amusing to point out how the plan to return to Sheffield caught the attention of one Facebook group dedicated to opposing active travel plans in part of the city.

"The velociraptor cycle gangs are planning terrorist action to bring Sheffield to a standstill this weekend. We must stand up to this vile behaviour, we cannot allow the terrorists to win."

"The velociraptor cycle gangs are planning a terrorist action to bring Sheffield to a standstill this weekend". Things seen on Facebook. Sheffield's at a standstill every day, and I'm not sure if it's dinosaurs or terrorists that are the culprit. pic.twitter.com/I63tx2ju2d — Tweets from the hills (@twunderclap) October 5, 2023

Sorry, pal. Think everyone's too busy enjoying a bike ride to join the resistance...