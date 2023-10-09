Support road.cc

Huge Drum & Bass On The Bike crowds light up latest city; Cycling limbo; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Welcome to the start of a new week on the road.cc live blog, Dan Alexander getting things kicked off for you this Monday
Mon, Oct 09, 2023 09:12
Huge Drum & Bass On The Bike crowds light up latest city; Cycling limbo; Weekend round-up + more on the live blogDrum & Bass On The Bike Sheffield (Twitter/@lozclarke4)
08:03
"Phenomenal experience": Huge Drum & Bass On The Bike crowds light up latest city

The challenge for Dom Whiting was working out how to best last year?

From the footage we've seen doing the rounds on social media since yesterday, that would be a yes...

Not bad for a series that started with Dom's one-man rides live streamed online, now attended by hundreds, perhaps thousands of people enjoying riding bikes through their city in a safe, party atmosphere. While we're going to keep this a positive post it might be amusing to point out how the plan to return to Sheffield caught the attention of one Facebook group dedicated to opposing active travel plans in part of the city.

"The velociraptor cycle gangs are planning terrorist action to bring Sheffield to a standstill this weekend. We must stand up to this vile behaviour, we cannot allow the terrorists to win."

Sorry, pal. Think everyone's too busy enjoying a bike ride to join the resistance...

08:52
Weekend round-up: Aero vs lightweight; Brompton Bike Hire managing director blasts Rishi Sunak's "cyclists versus drivers" rhetoric; Reviews; Racing + more

So, what happened in the cycling world while you were busy riding your bike this weekend and not sat at work procrastinating the Monday morning away?

Cycling signs (copyright Simon MacMichael) (17)

The managing director of Brompton Bike Hire became the latest voice within the cycling industry to criticise Rishi Sunak's recently announced batch of "proudly pro-car" policies, describing the prime minister's attempt to halt the so-called 'war on motorists' as "wedge politics" and an "artificial construct" which will "hopefully blow over given time".

Elsewhere, in the racing world, Tadej Pogačar completed his Il Lombardia hat-trick on Saturday, while Kasia Niewiadoma won the UCI Gravel World Championships...

Tadej Pogacar wins 2023 Il Lombardia (picture credit LaPresse/RCS Sport)

> Tadej Pogačar wins Il Lombardia for the third time in a row with solo attack

Then, yesterday, Matej Mohorič added a men's UCI Gravel World Championship victory to his impressive palmares ahead of a stacked field that included Wout van Aert and a not-so-retired Alejandro Valverde. Our favourite story to come out of that, however, was Nathan Haas being forced to ride the event on a museum Colnago after his bike was lost in transit.

9 tips to keep your bike running smoothly Oct 2023

> How to keep your bike running smoothly — spend less on servicing by doing these simple maintenance tasks regularly

And our video team have been busy looking into the pros and cons of aero vs lightweight with the help of Ribble.

> Aero vs lightweight road bikes with Ribble: How much faster could an aero bike make you?

2023 Techalogic DC-2 Pro Dual Lens Helmet Camera - 1.jpg

> REVIEW: Techalogic DC-2 Pro Dual Lens Helmet Camera

Surly cross check Pat's

> Farewell to the Surly Cross-Check, one of the first 'gravel' bikes that is now officially discontinued

08:47
Cycling limbo
08:44
"Should ​the DJ Dom Whiting ever visit a city near you for one of his Drum & Bass On The Bike rides, my advice is that you shouldn’t pass up the chance to pop along"
Dom Whiting 01 (copyright Simon MacMichael)

> Simon MacMichael: Joining Dom Whiting for a Drum & Bass On The Bike ride – a glorious afternoon in every sense 

08:29
Drum & Bass On The Bike: The story so far
Drum and Bass on the Bike Bristol (Dom Whiting)

Here's your 90-second rundown of Drum & Bass On The Bike, in case this is your first time hearing about the city-hopping cycling celebration...

It's the creation of High Wycombe-based DJ Dom Whiting who had the genius lockdown idea of retrofitting a trike with decks and speakers, live streaming himself riding around a town or city blasting tunes. Better than another 5km run or banana bread loaf.

"It started during the lockdown, through pure boredom really," Whiting told road.cc in June. "We couldn't have music at the time, we couldn't do this, we couldn't do that. It was just one of those crazy lockdown creations, that now takes up a hundred percent my life! The whole thing was a complete accident in that I didn't expect it to evolve the way it has." 

The format was born and has grown in popularity since, Whiting's early days seeing just himself or a handful of people showing up. Now, hundreds or thousands turn up every time.

Dom Whiting bike - via Instagram

From Brighton to Berlin via just about every major UK city, Barcelona, Dublin and more, Drum & Bass On The Bike fever has spread, his full ride videos getting hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube where he has 232,000 subscribers.

"I don't want to put a limit on where I think this will go, because there is no end goal," he told us recently. "There's no way you can say we'll stop at 4,000, 5,000 people, because you could have 10,000 and facilitate that with more sound.

"The variety of people that turn up, it just kind of makes it all worth it. Even if it does cost me fucking three or four, five grand a time, you can't really put a price tag on the feeling."

For more, check out editor Jack's sit-down interview with the DJ behind it all...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

