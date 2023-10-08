Farewell to the Surly Cross-Check, one of the first 'gravel' bikes that is now officially discontinued

The Surly Cross-Check is a bike that established a firm following during its 24 years in the market, and now, this feature could be seen as its obituary. The Cross-Check was a bike that could be dubbed as one of the first 'gravel' bikes with its 45c tyre clearance and a versatile, tough-as-nails steel frame.

Despite its CX inspiration, the Cross-Check was a bike beyond the boundaries of defined cycling disciplines. It was used between the tapes on the muddy CX tracks, for commuting around town, and even became a popular choice for those seeking a versatile touring bike, or "a shitty MTB" to put it another way. Now, the bike has been moved to the 'Legacy Lineup' on Surly's website, marking an end to an era.

"What a wonderful bike that was," is the first thing Surly's UK Brand Manager Duncan Kennedy said when we asked if the rumours were true, and then confirmed what we'd assumed.

"Yeah it [the Cross-Check] has been discontinued with models like the new Preamble taking the mantle of the affordable parts swap frame many used the Cross-Check for.

"The main reason for it was the abundance of bikes now with disc brakes vs. canti mounts, those bikes people were swapping frames out for whether it was a crash replacement or just a new bike feel all went over to disc themselves leaving it not such an easy swap out. Not to mention the choice of canti or v brakes was getting rapidly slimmer."

The Cross-Check was a real legacy model which Duncan sees as one of the first ‘gravel’ bikes for the masses. With 45c tyre clearance, comfortable mile munching geometry and mounts for all your adventuring needs it really set the tone for what so many riders look for today for their adventure/ gravel builds. What made it so great, then?

The Cross-Check's frame was a simple yet versatile platform. It was made with size-specific 4130 CroMoly ‘Natch tubing steel tubes and offered ample clearance, numerous mounting points, and semi-horizontal dropouts. And talking of sizes, as many of Surly's bikes the Cross-Check was available in a really wide range of sizes from 42 to 64.

The whole package allowed riders to experiment with gearing, convert the bike to fixed gear or equip it with BMX hubs, and in general explore various setups. Despite the slightly shorter head tube, the Cross-Check's steel frame made it a true everyday workhorse - and this quality is perhaps the reason bikes like the Cross-Check are having a resurrection in the cost-of-living crisis.

"It has been interesting since the Cross-Check went the huge resurgence of people looking to build rim brake bikes, I guess the popularity of the simple setup is something enthusiasts want.

If you're sad about the Cross-Check entering the gravel bike graveyard, Surly does still offer bikes of similar characteristics…

"Model-wise, the Preamble which was released earlier this year really has the DNA of the Cross-Check with more modern features, but still an affordable option. Surly offered the Bridge Club as a 700c build for a while to bridge the gap until the Preamble was released, and to this day the Bridge Club remains one of our top sellers with options from 700 x 45c to 650 x 2.8” and with 26 x 3” (for good measure) wheel/ tyre setups," Duncan said.

Have you owned a Surly Cross-Check? Do you agree it's "one of the best

riding, most versatile bikes around"? Let us know in the comments.