Speeding driver who screamed at cyclist after hitting and leaving him with life-changing injuries spared jail

A speeding driver who drove straight into a cyclist in Shrewsbury and then got out of the car, shouted swear words at him and accused him of being at fault, has been spared jail but disqualified from driving for 18 months.
The collision has left Edward Cooper with serious and life-changing injuries, rendering him unable to do activities like riding a bike or surf. He's even facing difficulties playing with his daughter.
Cooper, a teacher at Shrewsbury College and an experienced cyclist, was cycling back home around 5:30PM in December last year. Tyler Maddox, 27, of Shrewsbury was driving his white Audi A3 on a road parallel to Sundorne Road when he hit Cooper.
Maddox had driven into Cooper as he travelled towards him, throwing the cyclist onto the bonnet, before he rolled underneath the bumper.
The prosecutor told the court that witnesses had described Maddox as going over the 30mph speed limit – with the Judge accepting that he was travelling at around 40mph. Maddox had slowed the vehicle as the collision took place but added that the bike was thrown three metres into the air.
He told the court that Maddox had then gotten out of the car and shouted "What the f*** are you playing at" to the stricken cyclist.
Police examinations of Maddox's vehicle found its stopping distance could have been affected because its tyres were under inflated, one had insufficient tread depth, while the windscreen had a large sun strip, which officers were concerned would have limited the view, the Shropshire Star reports.
It's not sure when, or if Cooper will be able to make a full recovery. As of now, he has only been able to return to work for six hours a week — an experience which he said leaves him drained. Besides, he is no longer able to surf or cycle, and has difficulties in playing with his young daughter.
The inability to work had also cost him thousands of pounds in wages, with Cooper saying that he was worried about his financial stability in the future as a result of his injury.
The mitigator for Maddox said that his client faced a momentary lapse in concentration, adding: "He has reflected on it and I will say from the outset he is genuinely remorseful for what happened.
"He is someone who in this situation unfortunately made an error of judgement that brings him before the court and he has to accept his part in that, and the implications for Mr Cooper.
"I would suggest he was somewhat immature in his actions on the day in question but I would suggest he has grown up since, quite significantly."
The mitigator then urged the Judge to suspend the sentence, saying: "He is someone genuinely petrified at the prospect of going into custody."
The Judge concluded that Maddox was driving "too fast for the conditions", and that Cooper was riding his bike quite properly the other way along that road, and "was wearing proper reflective gear and that included a top, and had his lights on".
"Your first reaction when that happened was to get out of your car and shout at him," the judge said, adding that in the subsequent interviews with police and probation officers, Maddox was still claiming it was his [Cooper's] fault.
The Judge concluded that the incident had not been deliberate and that Maddox "does not pose a danger to the public and has a realistic prospect of rehabilitation".
He said: "I have reached the view, on balance, with all these factors, yours is a case I do not have to impose an immediate custodial sentence."
Maddox was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 18 months.
He will have to complete 10 rehabilitation requirement days, 150 hours of unpaid work, and pay £535 costs. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, backdated to include an interim disqualification on August 16.
Add new comment
32 comments
I'm confused as to how he hit him on the wrong side of the road and how this amounts to a lack of concentration.
Or did he turn out of a junction into him?
Just another example of the war on hard working motorists.
How, how, how can he not be jailed for such an appalling example of driving and uncaring attitude.
"The mitigator for Maddox said that his client faced a momentary lapse in concentration......." Gosh, that's all right then, never heard of that before.
"He has reflected on it and I will say from the outset he is genuinely remorseful for what happened." Honestly he is. Very, very remorseful.
"The mitigator then urged the Judge to suspend the sentence, saying: "He is someone genuinely petrified at the prospect of going into custody."" So don't break the law multiple times, don't hit and severely injure an innocent victim and don't blame them for your gross incompetence.
I'm left wondering exactly who Tyler Maddox knows.
Many years ago I was involved with firearms (target shooting, former international no less!), if you had a "momentary lapse in concentration" and shot someone you could bet you'd lose your gun licence for life as a first step let alone the further sanctions, why is it that a "momentary lapse" in the arguably much more dangerous pursuit of driving a ton of lethal metal on the road at high speed doesn't incur the same?
This '' momentary lapse in concentration'' seems to have become the de facto line of defence these days. Absolutely ridiculous.
But it wasn't a "monentary" lapse. The vision-restricting ornamentation across the windscreen, the under inflated tyres, the (presumably) illegally low tread depth, and indeed the ongoing affirmation to exceed the speed limit - none of these was momentary. By saying it was a momentary lapse is to deny all of the factors leading up to the collision. If the perpetrator is in denial why should he be excused time in prison, at least until he can accept the truth?
Yes I totally agree, but this line is put forward more and more as if to say forget everything else, it was merely a lapse in concentration. Could happen to anyone. And then they usually end up with a slap on the wrist.
One of Sunak's soldiers...
I still don't understand why people voted for Sunak
Let's just pray we're not saying that for real in a year or so…
HS2 TrainStopping
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOJHz3pU7mI
They didn't. The tory party voted for Truss. Tory MPs voted for Sunak, and given the choice, who can blame them?
This judge is an ankle (lower than a 'see you next tuesday').
The system need overhauling.
Young Tyler Maddox has proven he is not a responsible licence holder, taking into account the series of offences and his immediate reacton to the victim, he should never be allowed to ever hold a licence again.. or at the very least.. for a very long time. Please note Mr Judge a 'very long time' does not mean 18 months, a 'very long time' should involve at least a decade.
Some interesting comments on their Facebook post about the article.
Screenshots of his now-private TikTok with a photo/video of his car parked for a photo in the road and the text "when they take your licence but not your keys".
Another is a video of his car doing a burnout on the public road:
https://youtu.be/rLjHRFWONOo?si=x-KMA5-aiRuxqNsL&t=568
is this sort of thing not technically 'contempt of court' and usually leads to any suspended sentences being immediately imposed?
Lots of remorse on display there...
This sort of thing really is sickening.
Oh bollox he is
Are you suggesting that his remorse isn't genuine?
"Upon hearing that he was actually at fault and that he would be treated more leniently if he pretends to give a shit about the victim, my client has instructed me to tell the court that he is very remorseful and you can't imagine the pain he has suffered as a result of this momentary lapse in concentration where he didn't maintain his car, broke the speed limit, didn't pay attention to the road and then screamed at his badly injured victim."
A similar translation should be read out in court by the prosecution every time the defense tries this bullshit.
Showing 'remorse' wilst being prosecuted is 100% meaningless. Why is this even allowable in court? It makes no sense to me.
Maddox "does not pose a danger to the public and has a realistic prospect of rehabilitation".
So are cyclists not members of the public now?
Someone showing that level of callousness should never be allowed in control of a motor vehicle again. 18 months is a joke when they've been spared a prison sentence and their victim is facing life-changing injuries.
If he had genuinely shown remorse (he didn't) then perhaps he should have been offered a suspended sentence in return for a lifetime ban.
I agree, although I'd consider that a truly remorseful driver would hand in their license and would never want to drive again.
I'm okay with magistrates showing mercy and giving people second chances, but that shouldn't include having a second chance to mutilate innocent people.
Maddox "does not pose a danger to the public . . " well, at least mainly until he re-starts driving again, that is, if he can afford the car insurance, assuming actually gets it.
Has he given in to the temptation to illegally use an e-scooter, rather than join the cycling maffia?
Perhaps they should be allowed to re-apply for a licence once their victim has fully recovered, if the victim dies then that would be never!
We just seem to encourage a culture of shying away from accountability, and will continue to do so until a sentence that reflects the severity of not taking the use of potentially life-changing (even life-ending) equipment safely, seriously or responsibly.
Oh, but why should I serve jail time because of a moment of immaturity and a silly mistake? Because that silly mistake happened to be in a 1½-tonne item travelling at 40mph which you were in charge of. If you don't like it, stand still whilst a galloping horse runs you down.
Yeah, but war on motorists, innit?
