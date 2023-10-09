Speeding driver who screamed at cyclist after hitting and leaving him with life-changing injuries spared jail

A speeding driver who drove straight into a cyclist in Shrewsbury and then got out of the car, shouted swear words at him and accused him of being at fault, has been spared jail but disqualified from driving for 18 months.

The collision has left Edward Cooper with serious and life-changing injuries, rendering him unable to do activities like riding a bike or surf. He's even facing difficulties playing with his daughter.

Cooper, a teacher at Shrewsbury College and an experienced cyclist, was cycling back home around 5:30PM in December last year. Tyler Maddox, 27, of Shrewsbury was driving his white Audi A3 on a road parallel to Sundorne Road when he hit Cooper.

Maddox had driven into Cooper as he travelled towards him, throwing the cyclist onto the bonnet, before he rolled underneath the bumper.

The prosecutor told the court that witnesses had described Maddox as going over the 30mph speed limit – with the Judge accepting that he was travelling at around 40mph. Maddox had slowed the vehicle as the collision took place but added that the bike was thrown three metres into the air.

He told the court that Maddox had then gotten out of the car and shouted "What the f*** are you playing at" to the stricken cyclist.

Police examinations of Maddox's vehicle found its stopping distance could have been affected because its tyres were under inflated, one had insufficient tread depth, while the windscreen had a large sun strip, which officers were concerned would have limited the view, the Shropshire Star reports.

It's not sure when, or if Cooper will be able to make a full recovery. As of now, he has only been able to return to work for six hours a week — an experience which he said leaves him drained. Besides, he is no longer able to surf or cycle, and has difficulties in playing with his young daughter.

The inability to work had also cost him thousands of pounds in wages, with Cooper saying that he was worried about his financial stability in the future as a result of his injury.

The mitigator for Maddox said that his client faced a momentary lapse in concentration, adding: "He has reflected on it and I will say from the outset he is genuinely remorseful for what happened.

"He is someone who in this situation unfortunately made an error of judgement that brings him before the court and he has to accept his part in that, and the implications for Mr Cooper.

"I would suggest he was somewhat immature in his actions on the day in question but I would suggest he has grown up since, quite significantly."

The mitigator then urged the Judge to suspend the sentence, saying: "He is someone genuinely petrified at the prospect of going into custody."

The Judge concluded that Maddox was driving "too fast for the conditions", and that Cooper was riding his bike quite properly the other way along that road, and "was wearing proper reflective gear and that included a top, and had his lights on".

"Your first reaction when that happened was to get out of your car and shout at him," the judge said, adding that in the subsequent interviews with police and probation officers, Maddox was still claiming it was his [Cooper's] fault.

The Judge concluded that the incident had not been deliberate and that Maddox "does not pose a danger to the public and has a realistic prospect of rehabilitation".

He said: "I have reached the view, on balance, with all these factors, yours is a case I do not have to impose an immediate custodial sentence."

Maddox was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 18 months.

He will have to complete 10 rehabilitation requirement days, 150 hours of unpaid work, and pay £535 costs. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, backdated to include an interim disqualification on August 16.