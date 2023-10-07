Tadej Pogačar wins Il Lombardia for the third time in a row with solo attack

Tadej Pogačar has won the Italian monument Il Lombardia for the third time in a row, becoming the first rider to claim a hat-trick of consecutive wins since the great Fausto Coppi won four successive editions in the late 1940s.

The UAE Team Emirates rider, who turned 25 years of age a little over a fortnight ago, attacked from a select group with around 30km remaining of the 238km race from Como to Bergamo, crossing the line 52 seconds ahead of a group of six pursuers.

Those were led home by Soudal-Quick Step’s Andrea Bagioli and Pogačar’s compatriot and friend Primoz Roglic, winner of the Giro d’Italia in May and racing today for perhaps the final time in the colours of Jumbo-Visma.

Following his victory, Pogačar – only the second rider to have won Il Lombardia and the Tour of Flanders in the same season – confessed that he had been struggling with cramp as he soloed his way to victory.

“I tried to attack on the climb but actually [Aleksandr] Vlasov [of Bora-Hansgrohe, who finished fourth] was one of the strongest.

“I knew the climb really well and I didn't give up until the top. I was hoping that me and Aleksandr would go one by one to the finish, that we collaborate to the finish line, but they came from behind pretty good, the other competitors. So it was just in the moment that I got a little gap.”

Currently, the start and finish locations of the year’s final monument alternate between Como, where Pogačar triumphed 12 months ago, and Bergamo, where he previously tasted victory in 2021.

“I knew the descent much better than two years ago – two years ago was a bit of a disaster – but today I gave it all,” he said. “It was tough to go so far to the finish. Today was a super hard race.

“When I got cramp I was thinking that’s it but I pushed through. I lowered down the power, and focused on being as aero as possible to save myself for the final kick. I hoped that behind there would not be such a good collaboration, which there probably wasn't because I was gaining but I was not going so fast.

“To win the third time ... the second time here in Bergamo, it’s a dream. I was enjoying the last few kilometres, even if it was so so painful. It's incredible,” he added.

Pogačar, twice the winner of the Tour de France, has now secured the fifth monument victory of his career, the first coming at Liège - Bastogne - Liège in 2021.

He’s also just the third rider to have won the last monument of the year three times in a row – besides he and Coppi, only Alfedo Binda who triumphed in three consecutive editions in the 1920s can lay claim to that achievement.