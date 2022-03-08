Motorist drives into cyclist moments after shouting abuse for not using cycle lane

Just days after a road.cc reader sent us some shocking footage of an incident involving a West Midlands driver repeatedly trying to ram them off their bike, we have been sent another concerning video.
This time the video comes from Berkshire, where a Land Rover driver, angered by an earlier exchange about the rider not using a cycle path, drove into the cyclist, pushing them towards the kerb.
Shockingly, the road.cc reader involved reported the incident to Thames Valley Police, who decided, after three months of waiting, to send the driver a close pass warning letter.
"It has taken Thames Valley Police the best part of three months to send a warning letter for a 'close pass' when the car [driver] clearly purposely hits me," the reader told us.
"The incident starts with a close pass as the driver shouted at me out of his window about not using the rubbish cycle path. It contains some rude words, sorry.
"The driver of the car behind stopped to see if I was okay and the passenger had also videoed it so I gave the police their details too. Obviously any sort of investigation or desire to make roads safer is not important to them.
"I'd love to know what the warning letter said... 'if it wouldn't be too much trouble could you consider not ramming cyclists with your car please?' or something like that!"
West Mercia Police twice downgraded the report from assault to dangerous driving, finally settling on driving without due care. The driver admitted the offence and walked away with a £100 fine and three penalty points.
When we contacted West Mercia Police with the footage and outcome, the force first suggested it had not been under their jurisdiction, before later saying they had nothing new to add and the cyclist would have to contact their police point of contact directly.
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.
Totally....
Brilliant. Top marks.
I'm exactly the same however I have one final course of action when groups of pedestrians block cycle paths chatting and deliberately ignore me... ...
In the end, that's a pretty good response (as I had) - but it shouldn't take you having to complain on Trust Pilot to get the response....
maybe keep an eye on what bikes the Canyon SRAM generation riders use in their races this season then,theyre the development conti team for Canyon...
Can confirm what Sniffer says. One sheet that updates both competitions. We'd have to empty the standard game of riders and then reinstate them all...
I use two computers.... a Garmin Edge Explore which I only use for Maps and a handlebar mounted Garmin Fenix watch for data (speed, distance, time)...
I eventually saw the vehicle again and recorded the registration number but by then it was after the 10 day reporting period for Operation Snap...
Is it me, or is there a disproportionately high number of those small Mercedes driven by pricks ? I have taken an irrational dislike to them due to...
Just seen this study on lead exposure and stunted IQs of people in the U.S....