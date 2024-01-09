Chris Froome appears in official Israel video promoting cycling event to support Gaza hostages

Chris Froome has appeared in social media videos posted on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, by Israel's Foreign Ministry and the official State of Israel account. The four-time Tour de France winner, who now rides for the Israel — Premier Tech Pro Cycling Team, led teammates in the clips being used to raise awareness of The Ride to Bring Them Home Now, a solidarity ride this Sunday in support of hostages held in Gaza.

In the 30-second-long video, which has been viewed more than 60,000 times on the official Israel account, Froome tells viewers about the event, described as a mass solidarity ride by his team, which will see cyclists tie a yellow ribbon to their bikes, with organised events planned in Tel Aviv, Barcelona, Paris, London, Melbourne and Los Angeles.

"On Sunday 14th January, people all over the world are going to be riding in support of the hostages who are still in captivity," he told the camera. "Join us in riding, however long or short, with a yellow ribbon tied to the front of your bike for solidarity, and be sure to share your photos with #RideToBringThemHomeNow."

In an interview posted on Israel — Premier Tech's website, Froome added: "As a human being, as a father myself – I cannot stand idly by". The team says Froome was "moved to action by the story of the Calderon family, whose father Ofer and 12-year-old son Erez, both cyclists, were abducted on 7 October. The son, Erez, was released after 51 days in captivity, but his father is still being held by Hamas".

Froome continued: "Their suffering and that of all the other captives deeply affects me, and I call on all cyclists to come out for a solidarity ride that day – just as I will myself – in the hope that this show of support will bring them closer to returning home."

The family of the unreleased hostage Ofer has praised Froome for his support, calling his backing "incredibly important". The main event on Sunday, at the velodrome in Tel Aviv, will see 133 family members of the hostages, as well as cyclists from the Israeli cycling community, riding around the track.

However, Froome's involvement has not been without criticism, some of the reaction to the official video accusing him of "sportswashing" and others questioning the actions of the Israeli government since the October 7 attack. The seven-time Grand Tour winner is yet to share the video on his personal social media accounts, some replies to the Israeli government's post shaming Froome for his involvement.

Solidarity rides calling for a permanent ceasefire and in support of the Palestinian people have also been held in 2024, events in the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Mexico, Italy, India and Australia taking place at the weekend.

In the UK specifically, hundreds of riders attended solidarity rides organised by The Big Ride for Palestine in London, Belfast, Leicester, Reading and other locations.