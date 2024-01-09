Chris Froome appears in official Israel video promoting cycling event to support Gaza hostages

Chris Froome has appeared in social media videos posted on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, by Israel's Foreign Ministry and the official State of Israel account. The four-time Tour de France winner, who now rides for the Israel — Premier Tech Pro Cycling Team, led teammates in the clips being used to raise awareness of The Ride to Bring Them Home Now, a solidarity ride this Sunday in support of hostages held in Gaza.
In the 30-second-long video, which has been viewed more than 60,000 times on the official Israel account, Froome tells viewers about the event, described as a mass solidarity ride by his team, which will see cyclists tie a yellow ribbon to their bikes, with organised events planned in Tel Aviv, Barcelona, Paris, London, Melbourne and Los Angeles.
"On Sunday 14th January, people all over the world are going to be riding in support of the hostages who are still in captivity," he told the camera. "Join us in riding, however long or short, with a yellow ribbon tied to the front of your bike for solidarity, and be sure to share your photos with #RideToBringThemHomeNow."
In an interview posted on Israel — Premier Tech's website, Froome added: "As a human being, as a father myself – I cannot stand idly by". The team says Froome was "moved to action by the story of the Calderon family, whose father Ofer and 12-year-old son Erez, both cyclists, were abducted on 7 October. The son, Erez, was released after 51 days in captivity, but his father is still being held by Hamas".
Froome continued: "Their suffering and that of all the other captives deeply affects me, and I call on all cyclists to come out for a solidarity ride that day – just as I will myself – in the hope that this show of support will bring them closer to returning home."
The family of the unreleased hostage Ofer has praised Froome for his support, calling his backing "incredibly important". The main event on Sunday, at the velodrome in Tel Aviv, will see 133 family members of the hostages, as well as cyclists from the Israeli cycling community, riding around the track.
However, Froome's involvement has not been without criticism, some of the reaction to the official video accusing him of "sportswashing" and others questioning the actions of the Israeli government since the October 7 attack. The seven-time Grand Tour winner is yet to share the video on his personal social media accounts, some replies to the Israeli government's post shaming Froome for his involvement.
Solidarity rides calling for a permanent ceasefire and in support of the Palestinian people have also been held in 2024, events in the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Mexico, Italy, India and Australia taking place at the weekend.
In the UK specifically, hundreds of riders attended solidarity rides organised by The Big Ride for Palestine in London, Belfast, Leicester, Reading and other locations.
Well clearly Froome is cycling into a minefield by
supporting people in pain on one side at allsaying anything. To avoid causing further offense and shame to himself he needs to ask the internet where people are at on this. I'm pretty sure that the sum total of the commentariat will have already sorted the issue of conflict, displacement and atrocities in that region of the Middle East since it's only been a thing for the last year decade fifty years century milleniasince around about when records began (as far as we know).
Good Man.
Does he support 20,000 dead chrildren? regardless if they ride disc brakes
Well, it is possible to want the return of hostages AND care about Palestinian lives. Not that the black/white world of internet forums would recognise that
Hey Froome, what about the genocide being committed by Israel? I take it you support it?
What about the thousands of Palestinians rotting in Israeli jails and have never been charged with a crime?
Froome you digust me and may you rot in hell when your time comes.
Your last comment is a bit strong.
What Isreal is doing in Gaza is terrible, as is the imprisonment without charges, but the Hamas attacks (inc. rape and torture) in Israel and their taking of hostages was also terrible.
Supporting the return of the Israeli hostages is not necessarily the issue, but the one sided way it is being presented, with no mention of impact of the war on palastinians and others is a problem.
Quite what a load of people riding bikes with ribbons attached will do is also open for debate. I can't see how it's anything more than a PR/sport washing excersise that Froome has perhaps naively agreed or been contractually obliged to be involved with.
Good comment, joules1975.
What about the Palestinians who over the last 50 years have been arrested under martial law and are never charged with a crime? Just because Israel calls them prisoners are they not also hostages? Will Froome be asking for their release when he is cycling?
There's no "genocide" in Gaza.
Genocide has a very specific legal definition and using it to describe events that are clearly not genocidal is an insult to the millions of people who were murdered through mass genocide in the Second World War.
Exactly. The hamas desire for the total destruction of the state of Israel is closer to genocide
Israel is committed to the destruction of Palestine. You only have to look at the map of Israel/Palestine since 1948 to see that. It is literally wiping Palestine off the face of the map. Cycling should have no part in legitimising the destruction of Palestine.
What about the hamas charter that desires the complete destruction of Israel as an essential condition for the liberation of Palestine and the establishment of a theocratic state based on Islamic law (Sharia). That is genocide – acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national ethnical, racial or religious group – the stated aim of hamas. The murder, torture rape and mutilation were in pursuit of a genocidal agenda. Hamas exultantly celebrated the murder of every victim, filming and circulating the atrocities. No state would stay passive in the face of such barbaric attack and a declared intent to repeat them. UK armed forces and police did not sit on the side-lines and do nothing during the IRA bombing campaign did they?
And the stated aim of hamas is the complete destruction of Israel as an essential condition for the liberation of Palestine and the establishment of a theocratic state based on Islamic law (Sharia). Cycling should have no part in legitimising the destruction of Israel or any place in politics.
Article II
In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:
Killing members of the group; tick
Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; tick
Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; Tick
Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; tick
Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
Funny how people a lot of whom descended from genocide survivors have dehumanised another people to such extent that they can now inflict genocide and how sad that our western governments are complicit in it!
The crime of genocide is defined in the 1948 Convention to which Israel is a signatory. It refers to acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, including:
a) Killing members of the group
b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group
c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part
d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group
There is little doubt that Israel has engaged in these actions. Whether this consitutes genocide is unrelated to Hamas' actions (i.e. there is no justification for genocide). Intent will be the crux of the South African government's forthcoming ICJ case. Central to that will be statements by Israeli government ministers, Knesset members and public officials publicly calling for the forcible 'transfer' of Gazans, the 'flattening' of this territory, and the 'elimination' of the Palestinian 'problem'. Even our Foreign Secretary David Cameron is now questioning the legality of Israel's actions.
The ICJ will make a judgement, but it would not have come to trial if the court did not believe there were plausible case. That Chris Froome is happy to sportwash this rotten apartheid regime and its illegal occupation of Palestinian territory speaks volumes of his character.