“Sheer incompetence or the continuing war against motorists?” Drivers claim cycle hangar is “deliberately” blocking two car parking spaces; Thieves caught taking hammer to Bee Bikes; (Don’t) paint the bike lane black; Froome plans + more on the live blog

It’s all gone black and blue at Birmingham City Council, where one councillor has questioned the colour of paint used on the city’s new cycle lanes.

Conservative Shadow Cabinet Minister for the Environment, Deirdre Alden – who, in 2014, described cycling as a “discriminatory mode of transport” and claimed that “women who wish to wear modest clothing are not going to cycle” – says that the use of black tarmac, instead of the more-expensive-to-maintain blue, on the recently installed bike lanes on the Priory and Edgbaston roads represents a safety concern for the city’s cyclists.

> Birmingham MP takes to the Commons to protest that cycling is not just for 'white young men'

“Birmingham Council uses the slogan ‘Think Blue, Let Cyclists Through’ in reference to the blue cycle ways introduced across the city,” councillor Alden wrote in a blog post at the weekend.

“However it’s now a year since I pointed out at Full Council that the tarmac on the Bristol Road cycle way in Edgbaston has faded to grey, and now the new cycle way installed in Priory Road and Edgbaston Road this summer wasn’t even blue to start with!

“Has Birmingham given up on blue tarmac for cycle ways?”

Raising the issue at a council meeting last week, Alden said that the new bike lane outside Edgbaston Cricket Ground, installed in time for this summer’s Commonwealth Games, was “only finished by the skin of its teeth basically – and I thought they would put the blue on afterwards.

“But we are now in November and it’s still not blue and since there are still posters around saying, ‘think blue let cyclists through’, it’s pretty pointless when the cycleway is not blue.”

> New Birmingham cycle lane turned into ‘VIP drivers route’ for Commonwealth Games

Responding to Alden’s concerns, the council’s minister for transport Liz Clements said: “I’m not aware of any policy decision to stop using blue tarmac but I will undertake to go and find out for you. I do know that maintaining a coloured surface like that is more expensive than the routine one, but I will check that out for you.”