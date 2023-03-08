The Specialized Women's RBX Softshell Jacket is a good choice if you're looking for a performance jacket that can withstand bad, but not extreme, weather conditions. With its thick yet breathable softshell material, it's warm, windproof and has a bit of water resistance, though its lack of elasticity and loose fit in places won't suit everyone.

With its RBX Softshell, Specialized promises the perfect jacket for the in-between temperatures of the 'shoulder' seasons – not deep winter, not high summer. From that perspective, it absolutely delivers. In fact, with a decent baselayer underneath, you can comfortably ride in temperatures around freezing.

The polyester fabric has a cosy, fleece-like feel inside, and the elasticated hem and silicone strip keep the jacket in place so it doesn't rise up at the back.

On warmer days, when the temperature rises above, say, 12°C, it can get a bit warm, but I found it breathable enough to wear comfortably on a fast 45-minute commute with a heavy backpack. The zip feels very sturdy, but it's not two-way so there's no option to open the jacket from the bottom.

Note that some of the information on Specialized's website is incorrect – this softshell doesn't have a DWR treatment and waterproof membrane (or a zipped pocket, as shown at the bottom of the page).

While the jacket is water-resistant, it's not waterproof. It is sufficient for a bit of light rain or a damp commute, but if you're planning on riding in a downpour then you might want to look for a different option or at least pack a rain jacket.

It's a good all-rounder and will definitely cover a good chunk of autumn, winter and spring.

Fit

The jacket is designed for everyday riding and has a slightly relaxed fit, making it a good choice for daily commuting or Sunday rides. The fabric isn't particularly stretchy and the jacket doesn't sit that neatly against the skin (not helped by quite chunky stitching on the arms and chest), though it's not so loose that it flaps, and there is space to layer up with a good sports bra, short sleeve thermal tank top and a long sleeve baselayer on the coldest days.

It comes up true to size, with good length in the sleeves, though the collar felt slightly tight on me and I think breast darts would make for a better fit on the chest.

The jacket feels well made and built to last, and it washed well in the machine, the nice maroon colour not running into other clothes.

Value for money

At £150, it's a not a cheap option, but it's still competitive compared with similar 'jackets' such as the Castelli Dinamica (£225) and Rapha's Women's Pro Team Long Sleeve Gore-Tex Infinium Jersey (£220).

That said, there are winter softshell jackets out there that cost a lot less, such as Decathlon's Van Rysel Women's Sportive Cold Weather Jacket, available from just £49.99, and Galibier's Female specific Route Training jacket for £59.22.

Conclusion

Overall, I'd say this jacket is a good all-rounder that should keep you cosy from the start of autumn to the end of spring, as long as the weather isn't too wet. If you don't mind a looser fit and carrying a light rain jacket in case of a downpour, it's great for everyday riding, and a good investment on account of its solid construction and versatility.

Verdict

Sturdy and warm yet breathable – ideal for three seasons in the UK

