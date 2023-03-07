Support road.cc

Have you ever seen a crazier time trial helmet than this?2023 Sweet Protection Redeemer 2Vi Mips helmet - 9.jpeg

Have you ever seen a crazier time trial helmet than this?

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team rode the Paris-Nice team time trial in Star Wars-esque Sweet Protection Redeemer 2Vi Mips helmet. Is it really “a new benchmark in aerodynamics”?
by Mat Brett
Tue, Mar 07, 2023 17:51
Norway’s Uno-X Pro Cycling Team rode today’s Paris-Nice team time trial in a new Sweet Protection Redeemer 2Vi Mips helmet that’s said to be “a new benchmark in aerodynamics”. It has also set new standards in looking a bit like it’s off of Star Wars. If Darth Vader or any of his Stormtrooper mates take up time trialling – could happen – this is probably the lid they'll choose.

2023 Sweet Protection Redeemer 2Vi Mips helmet - 2.jpeg

We first showed you the new lid a couple of weeks ago although we didn’t know the model name until it was officially launched today. The Redeemer. It kind of works. Head over to our original story for all of the Star Wars and bumblebee-based bantz. You needn’t feel bad about it – Uno-X themselves have joined in.

2023 Sweet Protection Redeemer 2Vi Mips helmet - 8.jpeg

Against some pretty stiff competition, this could be the craziest-looking time trial helmet ever, but Sweet Protection says that there’s strong science behind the shape.

“Designed to provide performance through aerodynamics and uncompromising performance, the Redeemer 2Vi Mips is possibly the most advanced time trial helmet on the planet,” says Sweet Protection.

2023 Sweet Protection Redeemer 2Vi Mips helmet - 10.jpeg

The Norwegian brand says that it collaborated with a team of experts on the design, including an expert in aerodynamics with a Formula 1 background and the Mips, and performed a huge amount of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis along with countless wind tunnel tests at Silverstone. Anything/anyone with F1 credentials gets an automatic stamp of approval in cycling these days.

“To achieve optimised airflow, specifically at the limiting regions around the head, shoulders, back and the front torso, the shape of the helmet and other features were re-imagined,” says Sweet Protection.

2023 Sweet Protection Redeemer 2Vi Mips helmet - 11.jpeg

“The extremely low stack height of the helmet, achieved through variable density shells, and tight fit that aligns with the rider's shoulders and back in the ideal position, minimises aerodynamic drag.

2023 Sweet Protection Redeemer 2Vi Mips helmet - 1.jpeg

“At the front of the helmet with the highest static pressure, a closed laminar flow duct has been designed: the Laminar Flow Bypass Duct. This allows the drag to be minimised on the centre, while at the same time the air is accelerated through an air duct, exits at the trailing edge of the helmet at a higher speed than the air on the outside surface, which then flows around the rider’s shoulders to reduce the overall drag. A close-fitting and optional flush visor with two bypass ducts improves aerodynamics and prevents fogging.”

2023 Sweet Protection Redeemer 2Vi Mips helmet - 6.jpeg

Sweet Protection says that the Redeemer 2Vi Mips features an internal rib structure that’s optimised to work with the Mips safety system.

The helmet was ridden in public for the first time at the Volta ao Algarve and you can expect to see more of it this year because UCI ProTeam Uno-X will be racing the Tour de France for the first time in July.

Where did Uno-X Pro Cycling Team finish in the Paris-Nice TTT? Down in 20th place. Maybe they should have used the Force.

We don’t yet have a price but we can tell you that the Redeemer 2Vi Mips will be available in autumn 2023.

www.sweetprotection.com

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

