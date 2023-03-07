Check out Tom Pidcock’s Strade Bianche Pinarello Dogma F

Tom Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers put in an astonishing performance on Saturday to add a Strade Bianche win to his already impressive list of achievements, and here’s the Pinarello Dogma F that he rode to victory.

Pidcock launched an unplanned attack 50km (31 miles) from the Siena finish and made it stick, cementing his reputation as one of the most talented and exciting riders in world cycling right now. His 40.6 km/h (25.3mph) average speed was the fastest in Strade Bianche history.

Like his Ineos Grenadiers teammates, Pidcock rides the Dogma F for all road races regardless of the terrain, only venturing elsewhere for time trials (and for cyclocross and mountain biking, of course).

Pinarello introduced the Dogma F as its top-level road bike in 2021, taking over from the Dogma F12.

“This is a bike that is perfect for every type of rider and every terrain because real-world riders aren’t specialised,” says Pinarello. “You need a bike that can climb and descend with equal flair, attack every corner and make every watt count on the finishing straight. The Dogma F is designed to do just that, no matter the circumstances.”

Pinarello said that when designing the Dogma F its priority was on handling rather than shedding weight. Even so, the complete Dogma F Disc frame kit is 11% lighter than the F12. Pinarello puts that down to innovation and new production methods such as 3D-printed titanium componentry.

Pinarello said it paid particular attention to the seatpost, headset, fork, and the Talon cockpit, resulting in a saving of 265g.

Pinarello also claims that the Dogma F is 12% stiffer than the F12 around the bottom bracket and that improved aerodynamics provide significant savings.

While we’re talking stats, the updated Onda fork is said to be 16% lighter than previously, mainly due to new carbon fibre materials used in its construction. Pinarello says that the profile of the disc brake fork has been changed to improve interaction with the front wheel.

Pinarello claims that there’s virtually no drag until the air has travelled halfway along the frame and that in crosswinds the blades of the Onda fork act as sails to help move the bike forward.

Pinarello says that the Dogma F benefits from a narrow seat tube (just 20mm wide at the top junction) and seatpost, taking advantage of UCI rules for reduced minimum tube width, and that the new down tube cross-sections improve aerodynamics.

Similarly, the seatstays are built to new cross-sections that are intended to improve airflow with the rear wheel, and they have been lowered – they meet the seat tube lower than on the Dogma F12 – to reduce the frontal area.

Pinarello reckons that these changes make the Dogma F “4.8% more aerodynamic in the disc version compared to the Dogma F12”, saving the equivalent of 1.3 watts at 40 km/h (25mph) and 2.6 watts at 50 km/h (31mph). With a course as flat and fast as Paris-Roubaix, aero advantages can make a big difference.

The Dogma F takes electronic groupsets only, Ineos Grenadiers using 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9200. Pidcock uses the older Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 power meter, though.

The wheels are Shimano’s Dura-Ace C36. The 36 refers to the depth of the full-carbon rim in millimetres. These don’t have the aero credentials of the Shimano Dura-Ace C50s but they’re lighter (the claimed weights are 620g front, 730g rear), the idea being to offer an advantage over hilly terrain.

They’re run with tubeless Continental Grand Prix 5000 tyres. The maximum tyre width the Pinarello Dogma F will officially take is 28mm although reports say that Pidcock was using 30mm tyres on Saturday.

The combined handlebar and stem is the Talon Ultra from Pinarello’s in-house Most brand. It is the same shape as the previous model but it’s said to be 13% lighter and just as stiff thanks to a new carbon layup.

That was a helluva performance that Pidcock put in, making us even more excited for the rest of the 2023 classics.

