Jeremy Vine correctly predicts congestion figures were "completely garbagified" for anti-cycle lane headlines; Ned Boulting nose he wasn't at No 10 party; Specialized shower; Tour de France behind the scenes with Cav + more on the live blog

He's an ambitious young lad is Tom Pidcock...the 22-year-old has spoken about his goals for next season and couldn't help himself suggesting, if not next year then sometime in the future, a triple world champs tilt could be on the cards.

"I want to be world champion in all three, [cyclo-cross,mountain bike, road] all in the same year. I just need to wait for when all the courses suit me – next year, we still don’t know the course for road worlds, so we’ll have to see," Pidcock told VeloNews.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is the only rider to have ever won all three, albeit across two seasons. "I want to go to ‘cross worlds to win," Pidcock continued. "I want to win some classics next year, and the Giro is the grand tour I want to ride. Then I want to focus on mountain bike in the second part of the year and try and win mountain bike worlds."