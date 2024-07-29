Support road.cc

Live blog

“Brutal sport”: Shocking scenes as ill pro cyclist collapses on side of the road after suffering in heat – but team says rider is “doing well” in hospital; French mountain biker “fine” after harrowing crash on rocks; Wout’s dinner + more on the live blog

It’s Monday, and when he’s not flicking through the channels in a desperate bid to watch every single moment of today’s Olympic events, Ryan Mallon will be keeping you updated with all the latest cycling news on the first live blog of the week...
Mon, Jul 29, 2024 10:00
“Brutal sport”: Shocking scenes as ill pro cyclist collapses on side of the road after suffering in heat – but team says rider is “doing well” in hospital; French mountain biker “fine” after harrowing crash on rocks; Wout’s dinner + more on the live blogMauricio Moreira collapses on the side of the road ill at 2024 Volta a Portugal (Leegore Carlos)
10:19
Save of the season?

Before we turn our attentions to knobbly tyres and Tom Pidcock, let’s have one last look at that unbelievable bit of bike handling from Filippo Ganna on Saturday:

Peter Schmeichel would have been proud of that save…

08:09
Mauricio Moreira collapses on the side of the road ill at 2024 Volta a Portugal (Leegore Carlos)
“Brutal sport”: Shocking scenes as former winner collapses on side of the road during extremely hot Volta a Portugal stage – but team says Mauricio Moreira is “doing well” in hospital after quitting race

While the time trial course at the Olympics seemed to have been tailor-made for Adam Peaty, thanks to the heavy rainfall that turned Paris’ streets into a sodden crash-fest, over in Portugal things are on the somewhat hotter side.

The 11-day Volta a Portugal, one of cycling’s longest stage races and the sport’s spiritual home of insane, improbable climbing performances (someone should talk Tadej Pogačar into targeting it next year), got underway last week, with 22-year-old home rider Afonso Eulálio holding the leader’s jersey after an impressive display on Saturday’s long climb to the summit finish at Torre.

But on yesterday’s lumpy 165km stage to Guarda, won by Euskaltel’s 40-year-old former Cofidis and rat tail-sporting veteran Luis Ángel Maté, things weren’t looking quite so rosy for former Volta winner Mauricio Moreira.

The 29-year-old Uruguayan, who won the Portuguese stage race in 2022 and had started this year’s edition in good form with two top ten placings, began to suffer early in the intense heat on the Famalicão da Serra climb, with around 50km of leg-breaking climbing remaining to the finish.

A clearly sick Moreira, initially determined to plough on, was soon surrounded by his Sabgal-Anicolor teammates, with Luís Mendonça later warned by the commissaires for pushing his leader on the climb.

However, with the race disappearing up the road, the 29-year-old soon succumbed to the inevitable.

Mauricio Moreira collapses on the side of the road ill at 2024 Volta a Portugal (Leegore Carlos)

As shocking footage shared on social media shows, a suffering, labouring Moreira was receiving support from the race’s medical car – which in this instance involved pouring water down his back to cool him off – when he pulled across to the side of the road and collapsed, one foot still clipped to the pedal.

But at least he was lucid enough to pick a shady spot to lie down, I suppose…

“Brutal sport, brutal video,” Mihai Simon, who shared the clip, wrote on X/Twitter.

“It reminded me of the dramatic collapse of Giuseppe Zorzi in the 1962 Tour de France,” he continued. “These cyclists were always insane, pushing their bodies beyond the limit.”

> Why pro cycling needs to ditch its ‘hardness’ obsession

Setting aside the inevitable debate over whether it’s right that pro cyclists should be allowed, by their teams, the race organisers, or whoever, to “push their bodies beyond the limit”, thankfully Moreira’s Sabgal team confirmed last night that their leader is doing okay after being taken to hospital.

“Mauri was flown to the Guarda Hospital for tests, but he is doing well and with us,” the team said. “A difficult moment for our squad, but we will try to reverse it.”

Brutal sport, indeed.

09:43
That carbohydrate window doesn’t shut for the Olympics, you know…

After earning a bronze medal during Saturday’s soaking wet, crash-fest Olympic time trial – just in front of a dejected, puncture-stricken Josh Tarling – Wout van Aert wasn’t going to let a little thing like a press conference get in the way of his carefully-scheduled eating plans:

Well, he does have a big shot at gold coming up at the weekend in the road race, after all.

Maybe if he wins, Van Aert will follow the example of Stefan Bissegger, who enjoyed a beer (or two) during one interminably long post-race press conference at last year’s worlds. Can’t see him ditching the noodles, though…

09:00
Loana Lecomte, 2024 mountain bike cross-country race, Olympic Games (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Coaches say French mountain biker Loane Lecomte is “fine” after losing consciousness following harrowing crash on rocks during Olympic cross-country race

In the women’s cross-country race in Elancourt yesterday, home hero Pauline Ferrand-Prévot bid a fitting farewell to the mountain bike scene before her eagerly anticipated return to the road with Visma-Lease a Bike, the 15-time world champion pulling off a storming solo ride to win her first ever Olympic gold medal in front of an ecstatic French crowd.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins 2024 mountain bike cross-country race, Olympic Games (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

However, behind the French superstar’s blistering long-range move, thoughts turned to Ferrand-Prévot’s compatriot Loana Lecomte, who crashed heavily and lost consciousness on a rock garden section of the course.

Lecomte, who also entered yesterday’s race as one of the favourites for a medal, was riding in a chase group containing eventual silver and bronze medallists Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds when she crashed while descending on the rocks, staying on the ground before being quickly treated by medical staff, who stretchered her off the course.

However, despite the apparent severity of the fall, the 24-year-old was pictured smiling after the race, albeit with bandages on her chin and elbow, as the French Cycling Federation confirmed that Lecomte was “fine”.

“She lost consciousness for a short while but now she is conscious, she is with the medical staff. She is fine,” the FCF told France 3.

Meanwhile, France’s mountain bike coach Yvan Clolus also told L’Equipe: “Loana has a facial trauma that will not be serious in the end, she will recover and come back stronger.

“We can imagine her pain. We saw her ready too today, in the first two laps. Loana is instinctive. She comes from alpine skiing. She is not afraid of commitment at all. She rides at 100 kph, she jumps.

“As she is young, we will be able to correct that. We will surround her and be there as we were with Pauline after Rio.”

10:11
The expert’s guide to fitting your tyres and tubes perfectly

Next time you’re wrestling with those pesky tyres, try out some of these hints and tips from Lukas Knoll – former bike shop mechanic and now account manager with TPU inner tube innovators, Tubolito – to help you install your next inner tube flawlessly with no faff.

Well, unless you’re me, that is…

Tubolito seating tyre

> The expert’s guide to fitting your tyres and tubes perfectly — essential tips and advice from lightweight inner tube innovators Tubolito

Ryan Mallon

Avatar
mdavidford | 2 min ago
1 like

Yvan Clolus wrote:

She rides at 100 kph, she jumps.

Shhh! Don't let the Telegraph or the Independent hear...

Avatar
brooksby | 58 min ago
1 like

Not cycling, but…

Japan cracks down on use of rideable electric suitcases amid tourist boom

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jul/29/japan-rideable-lug...

Quote:

In recent years motorised luggage, similar to children’s scooters but powered by lithium-ion batteries, have become more common among travellers, while also being popularised by celebrities like Paris Hilton and Shilpa Shetty.

According to Kyodo, Japan currently classifies the electric suitcases, which are popular in the rest of Asia, as “motorised vehicles that can be ridden on roads only with the required safety equipment and a driving licence”.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to brooksby | 37 min ago
1 like

brooksby wrote:

Not cycling, but…

Japan cracks down on use of rideable electric suitcases amid tourist boom

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jul/29/japan-rideable-lug...

Quote:

In recent years motorised luggage, similar to children’s scooters but powered by lithium-ion batteries, have become more common among travellers, while also being popularised by celebrities like Paris Hilton and Shilpa Shetty.

According to Kyodo, Japan currently classifies the electric suitcases, which are popular in the rest of Asia, as “motorised vehicles that can be ridden on roads only with the required safety equipment and a driving licence”.

If luggage is something that is lugged (i.e. heavy and cumbersome), but the case is carrying a person, then which is the true luggage?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to brooksby | 27 min ago
2 likes

Terry Pratchett as futurologist?  This one is hopefully less ferocious...

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to chrisonabike | 11 min ago
0 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

Terry Pratchett as futurologist?  This one is hopefully less ferocious...

That reminds me of a mimic treasure chest

//media-waterdeep.cursecdn.com/avatars/thumbnails/0/211/1000/1000/636252764731637373.jpeg)

Avatar
PRSboy replied to brooksby | 13 min ago
2 likes

Offenders should be told to pack it in...

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to PRSboy | 6 sec ago
0 likes

The authorities have to consider the evidence on a case by case basis...

Avatar
mdavidford replied to brooksby | 8 min ago
1 like

brooksby wrote:

Japan cracks down on use of rideable electric suitcases amid tourist boom

Well if they will rely on dodgy cheap batteries off the internet...

Latest Comments

 