“Brutal sport”: Shocking scenes as ill pro cyclist collapses on side of the road after suffering in heat – but team says rider is “doing well” in hospital; French mountain biker “fine” after harrowing crash on rocks; Wout’s dinner + more on the live blog

While the time trial course at the Olympics seemed to have been tailor-made for Adam Peaty, thanks to the heavy rainfall that turned Paris’ streets into a sodden crash-fest, over in Portugal things are on the somewhat hotter side.

The 11-day Volta a Portugal, one of cycling’s longest stage races and the sport’s spiritual home of insane, improbable climbing performances (someone should talk Tadej Pogačar into targeting it next year), got underway last week, with 22-year-old home rider Afonso Eulálio holding the leader’s jersey after an impressive display on Saturday’s long climb to the summit finish at Torre.

But on yesterday’s lumpy 165km stage to Guarda, won by Euskaltel’s 40-year-old former Cofidis and rat tail-sporting veteran Luis Ángel Maté, things weren’t looking quite so rosy for former Volta winner Mauricio Moreira.

Maurício Moreira abandona a Volta a Portugal. pic.twitter.com/Z21VXf2zCp — Leegore Carlos (@LeegoreCarlos) July 28, 2024

The 29-year-old Uruguayan, who won the Portuguese stage race in 2022 and had started this year’s edition in good form with two top ten placings, began to suffer early in the intense heat on the Famalicão da Serra climb, with around 50km of leg-breaking climbing remaining to the finish.

A clearly sick Moreira, initially determined to plough on, was soon surrounded by his Sabgal-Anicolor teammates, with Luís Mendonça later warned by the commissaires for pushing his leader on the climb.

However, with the race disappearing up the road, the 29-year-old soon succumbed to the inevitable.

As shocking footage shared on social media shows, a suffering, labouring Moreira was receiving support from the race’s medical car – which in this instance involved pouring water down his back to cool him off – when he pulled across to the side of the road and collapsed, one foot still clipped to the pedal.

But at least he was lucid enough to pick a shady spot to lie down, I suppose…

“Brutal sport, brutal video,” Mihai Simon, who shared the clip, wrote on X/Twitter.

“It reminded me of the dramatic collapse of Giuseppe Zorzi in the 1962 Tour de France,” he continued. “These cyclists were always insane, pushing their bodies beyond the limit.”

Setting aside the inevitable debate over whether it’s right that pro cyclists should be allowed, by their teams, the race organisers, or whoever, to “push their bodies beyond the limit”, thankfully Moreira’s Sabgal team confirmed last night that their leader is doing okay after being taken to hospital.

“Mauri was flown to the Guarda Hospital for tests, but he is doing well and with us,” the team said. “A difficult moment for our squad, but we will try to reverse it.”

Brutal sport, indeed.