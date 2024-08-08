Evans Cycles blames "supply chain issues" for £22.8m loss, as 70% sale sees bike prices slashed online

Evans Cycles posted a £22.8m post-tax loss for the financial year ending April 2023, the cycling retailer blaming the "supply chain issues within the industry" for its losses spiralling from £5.3m a year earlier.

Despite the headline figure about the Frasers Group-owned company, the financial report published today insisted that "management believe the company has performed strongly in the period even with the well publicised supply chain issues with bicycles", the financial year in question the one that preceded the purchase of Wiggle Chain Reaction by Mike Ashley's business empire for just £3m.

Meanwhile, on Evans's website, there is a major sale across bikes, components, clothing, tech and just about anything cycling-related in stock, savings of up to 50 per cent seen on Trek, Specialized, Cannondale, Ridley, Cube, Pinnacle, Lapierre, Raleigh, Vitus and Cinelli models, some of that surely old Wiggle Chain Reaction stock needing shifted.

As per the retailer's income statement for the financial year ending 30 April 2023, the business's revenue was up slightly on the previous year (£45.8m vs £45.3m), however much-increased "administrative expenses" saw a pre-tax loss reported of £23.2m, reduced to £22.8m after tax.

In the previous year, Evans had posted a loss of £5.3m. According to the business's statement of financial position, £145m is owed to creditors within a year, up from £58m the year before. Overall, the company's total deficit was £43.6m at the end of April 2023, something a later note explains will be "funded by loans from other group companies which will not be called for repayment unless cash flow permits for a minimum period of 12 months".

Commenting on the accounts, Evans's directors stated its revenue increase is due to an increase in retail floor space, while its "underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) has reduced from a loss of £4m to a loss of £14.1m due to supply chain issues within the industry".

Independent auditors concluded they "have not identified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months from when the financial statements are authorised for issue".

By April 2023, Evans employed 504 staff, the vast majority of that figure working in its 57 retail stores.

The financial results come as the big-name cycling retailer is running a major online sale, a giant banner on the website homepage hailing "final reductions of up to 70 per cent".

In May, Manchester's Cheetham Hill branch was transformed, with the entire top floor dedicated to Wiggle CRC outlet products.

Similar bargains and price-slashing can be seen online now and not just for products that came over during the Wiggle purchase. Bikes from Specialized, Trek, Cannondale and other brands have seen their prices cut, some Lapierre models available for half of RRP.

Cannondale's System Six Hi-MOD Ultegra Di2 has been cut from £8,500 to under £6,000, Trek's Emonda SL 5 2024 is down to £2,279 from £2,850, and the Madone SL 7 2024 has £1,500 off. There are also significant savings on entry-level and mid-range bikes, including Pinnacle models, Cannondale's CAAD Optimo and Synapse, Ridley Noah and Fenix models, the Vitus Razor and Specialized Allez.

Clothing from Endura and Rapha has also been spotted with reductions, while Shimano components and other tech are also involved.