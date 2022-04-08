How much? Rusty old Raleigh Chopper sells for almost £700; Geraint's tough break + more on the live blog

2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has certainly been put through his paces this week at the Tour of the Basque Country.

Now I remember why I’ve only done this race once before 🤣 Savage climbs but the support here is incredible. Big day out with the boys, stronger day by day 👌 #Itzulia2022 pic.twitter.com/eHKXbUqUHv — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) April 6, 2022

On Wednesday’s stage three he spent kilometre after kilometre on the front of the peloton, over some shockingly steep ramps, to help tee up an attack by Ineos Grenadiers teammate Adam Yates, who unfortunately punctured in the closing kilometre as Pello Bilbao won the small-group sprint.

Yesterday, the 35-year-old Welsh rider made the break of the day on another relentlessly tough stage. Despite being caught by the GC group with nine kilometres to go, another of Thomas’ Ineos mates, Dani Martinez, took the stage by a whisker ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (the Colombian nearly ‘doing an Alaphilippe’ in the process by celebrating a little prematurely as the world champion threw his bike at the line).

Go in the break they said Be fun they said pic.twitter.com/8sgopRdqJU — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) April 7, 2022

And it wouldn’t be Geraint Thomas without a sneaky reference to an iconic Welsh climb – surely even the gruelling hills of the Basque Country have nothing on the former 'world’s steepest street'?

This was far steeper than it looked. Felt like Ffordd Pen Llech 🤣 Sure there’ll be plenty more out there today eh @ehitzulia 🤦‍♂️👍pic.twitter.com/zv48cchcv2 — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) April 8, 2022

Oh, and while he’s building up his form ahead of the Tour de France after what he described as a “slow winter”, Thomas is also doing his best to relocate some missing nappies…