How much? Rusty old Raleigh Chopper sells for almost £700; Geraint's tough break + more on the live blog

This story is for the kind of cyclists – like me – who can’t seem to part with that knackered old rust bucket in the corner of the garage.
‘But you haven’t ridden it in ten years…’
Well, your bike hoarding may pay off some day, as earlier this week a battered, rusty Raleigh Chopper – which had spent 35 unloved years in a garden shed – fetched hundred of pounds at an auction in Derbyshire.
The seller, who owned the iconic 1970s bike as a child, was initially going to just throw it in the skip.
Instead, rather fortuitously, they took it to Hansons Auctioneers, who sold the bike for £692, almost seven times the estimate.
“It was in my dad's shed. I didn't realise it was there, just rusting slowly. It was mine in the late 1970s and early 80s when I was nine or 10,” the bike’s now former owner told Derbyshire Live.
“It's got the original gear shifter - not the later T-bar from those pesky safety people. It was great for wheelies and potholes. I remember seeing the Chopper advertised in Look-In, a kids magazine at the time.
“The advert featured a bike with a T-bar gear shifter but this one has a single-lever shifter. My dad came home with the Chopper. He bought it second hand from some chap.”
> Raleigh Chopper vs Alpe d'Huez
Auctioneer Charles Hanson said: “This was an exceptional result for an iconic bike. Due to its rusty condition, it was destined for the skip. However, it has now been saved for posterity. I hope its new owner will enjoy restoring it to its former glory.”
So there’s hope for that rusty old bike in the shed yet…
Or better yet, you could restore your old children’s bike and ride it around the route of the Tour de France (like this guy). Hmmm… I’d probably just take it to the auction.