Back to news
How much? Rusty old Raleigh Chopper sells for almost £700; Geraint's tough break + more on the live blog

Finally it’s Friday… and Ryan Mallon is here to ease you gently into the weekend with the final live blog of the week
Fri, Apr 08, 2022 09:14
1
08:48
“Felt like Ffordd Pen Llech”: G’s tough day in the break

2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has certainly been put through his paces this week at the Tour of the Basque Country.

On Wednesday’s stage three he spent kilometre after kilometre on the front of the peloton, over some shockingly steep ramps, to help tee up an attack by Ineos Grenadiers teammate Adam Yates, who unfortunately punctured in the closing kilometre as Pello Bilbao won the small-group sprint.

Yesterday, the 35-year-old Welsh rider made the break of the day on another relentlessly tough stage. Despite being caught by the GC group with nine kilometres to go, another of Thomas’ Ineos mates, Dani Martinez, took the stage by a whisker ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (the Colombian nearly ‘doing an Alaphilippe’ in the process by celebrating a little prematurely as the world champion threw his bike at the line).

And it wouldn’t be Geraint Thomas without a sneaky reference to an iconic Welsh climb – surely even the gruelling hills of the Basque Country have nothing on the former 'world’s steepest street'?  

Oh, and while he’s building up his form ahead of the Tour de France after what he described as a “slow winter”, Thomas is also doing his best to relocate some missing nappies…

08:16
New podcast alert! I'm not on this one, but it's still good I promise...
08:12
Raleigh Chopper (Hansons Auctioneers)
How much? Rusty old Raleigh Chopper sells for almost £700

This story is for the kind of cyclists – like me – who can’t seem to part with that knackered old rust bucket in the corner of the garage.

‘But you haven’t ridden it in ten years…’

Well, your bike hoarding may pay off some day, as earlier this week a battered, rusty Raleigh Chopper – which had spent 35 unloved years in a garden shed – fetched hundred of pounds at an auction in Derbyshire.

The seller, who owned the iconic 1970s bike as a child, was initially going to just throw it in the skip.

Instead, rather fortuitously, they took it to Hansons Auctioneers, who sold the bike for £692, almost seven times the estimate.

“It was in my dad's shed. I didn't realise it was there, just rusting slowly. It was mine in the late 1970s and early 80s when I was nine or 10,” the bike’s now former owner told Derbyshire Live.

“It's got the original gear shifter - not the later T-bar from those pesky safety people. It was great for wheelies and potholes. I remember seeing the Chopper advertised in Look-In, a kids magazine at the time.

“The advert featured a bike with a T-bar gear shifter but this one has a single-lever shifter. My dad came home with the Chopper. He bought it second hand from some chap.”

> Raleigh Chopper vs Alpe d'Huez

Auctioneer Charles Hanson said: “This was an exceptional result for an iconic bike. Due to its rusty condition, it was destined for the skip. However, it has now been saved for posterity. I hope its new owner will enjoy restoring it to its former glory.”

So there’s hope for that rusty old bike in the shed yet…

Or better yet, you could restore your old children’s bike and ride it around the route of the Tour de France (like this guy). Hmmm… I’d probably just take it to the auction.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

