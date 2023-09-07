Support road.cc

Live blog

"Drivers will weaponise hatred and take it out on cyclists": CyclingMikey blasts police on Jeremy Vine show for misinformation about "speed-limits"; Jumbo Visma not "put under pressure" at Tour of Britain; La Pietà at Vuelta + more on the live blog

Is it summer? Is it autumn? Who knows anymore, but either way it’s a good weather to be reading this live blog! Join Adwitiya this Thursday for all the latest cycling news and of course, the usual complaining too
Thu, Sep 07, 2023 09:59
10:57
"Drivers will weaponise this hatred and take it out on cyclists": CyclingMikey goes to the Jeremy Vine show and blasts police force spreading misinformation about "speeding" riders

Ahoy, the "cyclists breaking the speed-limit" debate ship is still sailing!

It all kicked off earlier this week when Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team took to Twitter to call out a group of cyclists in Dartmoor who were apparently breaking the speed limit, despite it not applying to them.

> "The charge for speeding on a bicycle is called pedalling furiously": Reaction to police shaming cyclists for ‘breaking the speed limit’

road.cc had reached out to the policing team, who told us that "on this occasion, road safety advice was given to a group of cyclists and no offences were recorded" and "the engagement - which carried a road safety, not speed enforcement, message - was received positively by the group".

So we all thought it was just a case of either a poorly worded misadventure into the cyclists' speed-limit policing territory, or a genuine mistake by the team unaware of the Highway Code. The police held to account, we hope the mistake wouldn't be repeated again, and water under the bridge.

Right? Wrong.

Since then, it has grabbed the attention of the UK public, and been covered by almost all mainstream national media, with just the original video by the police team's account (with 12k followers) having been viewed over 2 million times.

> The Independent gets involved in "cyclists speeding" debate

Mike van Erp, the London cyclist and cycling safety advocate, better known by his alter-ego Cycling Mikey, had earlier replied to the police's tweet saying that the cyclists weren't breaking the law and that "that’s probably quite reasonable when a bicycle weighs maybe 10kg and an average car 1.5-2 tonnes".

And this morning, Mikey was on the Jeremy Vine show on Channel 5, talking about the issue. And boy, did he not mince his words.

> 'Speeding cyclists' talk reaches (very tired) day three thanks to a loophole-loving lawyer

"For me, the UK is perhaps the most hostile country in Europe to cycle in," said CyclingMikey. "There are a lot of people who didn't know that speed limits don't apply cyclists, and a lot of people who got very angry about those cyclists."

"My huge worry really is that some drivers will weaponise this hatred and take it out on cyclists in the UK".

Vine, not unfamiliar with Mikey, having edited a few of his videos himself, asked him if he mean that people are going to see the film posted by Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team and think that cyclists don't obey the law, so "we don't have to respect them".

Mikey replied: "Exactly. It's already a case that people think cyclists don't obey the law, but the reality is different. Studies from two different countries found that cyclists are very similarly law abiding as drivers, and maybe even more so."

> "Stoking cyclist hate will get him more publicity": CyclingMikey hits back at Mr Loophole's latest attack on "snitch society" camera cyclists

He elaborated a little more on his reply to the force, saying that the BMW car in which the police were travelling in, would have 30 times the energy of a cyclist upon impact. "They [cyclists] have far less momentum and transfer far less momentum to something else in the event of a collision, simply because they are so much lighter," he said.

Blimey, will this debate ever die?

Mikey also spoke about pavement riding and the priority pedestrians have in the road safety hierarchy.

"We cyclists shouldn't be on the pavements unless it's a shared use pavement, and be super careful around pedestrians," he said. "Part of the reason why cyclists ride on pavements is the fear of drivers and the relatively poor and primitive infrastructure we have in the UK."

> Do cyclists have to stick to the speed limit?

15:36
Sebastián Molano puts up a brutal sprint to win stage 12 of Vuelta a España

Vamos was the cry as Colombian sprinter Juan Sebastián Molano beat the green jersey Kaden Groves to the line at a blink-and-you'll-miss-it sprint on stage 12 of Vuelta.

Alpecin-Deceuninck, after doing the hard work for most of the final kilometres of the stage today, found its star sprinter from Down Under Kaden Groves boxed in, who suffered a mechanical as well.

In a sprint dominated by the gusts coming from the right, Alpecin, just like most other teams, decided to be on the left. However, that left the entire road open to attack by the rampaging Portugese Rui Oliveira from UAE Emirates, leading out Molano, with precious space opening up for launching the final sprint.

Groves, tried to make space for himself, and in the process, ended up hitting the wheel of his teammate from behind in what could have ended very, very badly for everyone. But he managed to get going and once he was away, he was once again, unsurprisingly, very quick, almost catching up with Molano in the final hundred metres.

But the 28-year-old Colombian would hold on to take the victory in Zaragoza, his first at a Grand Tour, hugging and embracing teammate Oliveira who couldn't hide his emotions after allowing his teammate to sprint to victory, saying: "F***, this almost feels like my win!"

Molano said: ​"This victory is for my team, for my family. Very happy to win a stage in Vuelta and to get a win against such a strong team like Alpecin. We've got GC guys too, who need to be looked after first, but I'm delighted to win in front of so many Colombian fans. I dedicate my victory to them!"

Groves, who cut a dejected figure at the finish line, rued his chances, and will now have to wait for his third victory at this Vuelta until Madrid.

"Not too much to say, the team did a fantastic job. UAE came with the momentum and my chain dropped, so nothing I could do. Unlucky mechanical, could've been win number three! But we're still in the hunt for points," said Groves.

Now, the ruthless GC battle resumes tomorrow, as the peloton will finish at the top of the iconic Col du Tourmalet in tomorrow's stage. Kuss will still be riding in red, ahead of UAE's Marc Soler, Soudal Quick-Step's Remco Evenepoel, and Jumbo Visma's Primož Roglič.

15:18
The Italian Job (almost ruined by British Airways): Cross-Europe charity riders' bikes misplaced by airlines transit

A charity cycle ride by 14 cyclists from south England were flying to Milan to kick off their Italian Job challenge in aid of Cancer Research UK.

However, their Italian job was almost put in jeopardy by British Airways, after 11 of the team's bikes were lost in transit.

The charity said the bikes had since been located at Heathrow Airport and were brought out to Italy where - with some last-minute planning - they were reunited with the riders at Lake Como, reports the BBC.

British Airways, meanwhile has blamed "operating constraints", saying: "We're very sorry our customers' bikes were delayed last night.

"Our teams have worked hard behind the scenes and the customers have now been reunited with their bikes in Milan. We wish everyone taking part in the cycling challenge the best of luck."

The riders will join other fundraisers for the Italian Job challenge, cycling from Rome to London.

Cancer Research UK's Elisa Mitchell said earlier the charity had been told the high-spec racing bikes were left on the tarmac at Heathrow and not loaded on to the plane bound for Milan.

She said the debacle was "really disappointing" but insisted the cyclists had remained "stoic". "Their attitude was 'it's not going to stop us - whatever is thrown at us, we will continue'," she said.

15:13
Perks of an electric car...

Now before anyone loses their minds, this is in no way road.cc endorsing or opposing EVs, but just some playful mockery of some, ahem, other uses of EVs.

Electric car running bike trainer (Facebook)
14:31
Wout van Aert launches a solo attack to win stage 5 of Tour of Britain, takes lead in the GC

Surprise surprise!

Well that wasn't half as dull was it? The difference a pure ciclisimo attack can make in a race!

Going offensive on the final kilometre of the stage, the Belgian all-rounder managed to thwart the valiant efforts of the chasing pack, ie. everyone else to bring it home in style, gifting Jumbo Visma its fifth win, although denying Olav Kooik a record-breaking fifth consecutive win at the race.

There was much drama before the finish too, with the entire team of Jumbo Visma took a wrong turn with just about 10km to go, giving us a glimpse of an unusual mistake from the well-oiled machine of a team.

Ethan Vernon of Soudal Quick-Step, riding in his home race, took second place once again today, followed by Bora Hansgrohe's Danny van Poppel — the 30-year-old trying everything but still unable to beat Jumbo Visma.

And with this late attack, Van Aert has now opened up 3-second lead over his rivals. There's just one more flat stage left, before the hills start creeping in, and then the mouth-watering finale finish at the Caerphilly hill climb. Could this Tour of Britain be finally getting interesting?!

14:19
Trek reveals plan to accept used bikes and sell second-hand as part of sustainability drive, even if it "means making and selling less"
Trek Sustainability Report press release

Trek's Sustainability Report outlines the brand's commitment to a more sustainable future, calls for "scepticism" about companies' net-zero pledges, and commits to ending use of carbon offsets to calculate its carbon footprint...

> Trek reveals plan to accept used bikes and sell second-hand as part of sustainability drive, even if it "means making and selling less"

13:14
Tyne Valley searches for a "bicycle mayor", after surge in cycling popularity "propelled by the Tour of Britain and Netflix's Tour de France documentary"

After all these years, who would've thought a dramatised depiction of Tour de France is what it takes to "propel" cycling in the Tyne Valley? Oh, that and the very exciting ongoing race right now, the Tour of Britain. What, did you think I was going to say the Vuelta?

Did everyone just completely the miss almighty Worlds just over a hundred miles away?

Cyclists in Northumberland (licensed on Flickr under CC-BY-NC 2.0 by Judith)

But what comes as a breath of fresh air, the region is looking for a 'bicycle mayor' after a "notable increase" in cycling popularity since the Covid pandemic, reports the Hexham Courant.

The position will be a voluntary role designed to 'help all who ride a bike in the Tyne Valley.' Currently, there are thirteen bicycle mayors and youth bicycle mayors across the UK and the new recruit will be the fourteenth.

> UK’s first Bicycle Mayor outlines plans to get Cumbria pedalling

The successful candidate would become part of a supportive global network, the Bicycle Mayor Network (BYCS), based in Amsterdam, where the first bicycle mayor was elected in 2016.

Hexham Town Councillor John Ord said: “I am very excited to be part of this search for a bicycle mayor for the Tyne Valley. This is a wonderful area for cycling.

"Since Covid lockdown there has been a notable increase in the numbers of people cycling and we’d like to continue and encourage that trend through the bicycle mayor initiative.

"A Tyne Valley bicycle mayor could promote the environmental and health benefits of cycling especially among traditionally under-represented groups such as women and young people.

"BYCS is especially interested in having applications from minorities, women and students who can spread the message of cycling as fun as well as good for you and the environment."

12:02
Er, a not-so-good morning, from Birmingham

That's a few kids in Birmingham signing the late book this morning...

11:49
"One of the only safe road cycling routes": Cyclists object to complete closure of "key part" of National Cycling Network
Quiet road on western shore of Thirlmere. Image by Cathredfern (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Cycling UK has urged people to oppose the proposed closure, which would force vulnerable road users to use a busy A-road "hemmed in by walls with fast flowing traffic and heavy goods vehicles" as the "only alternative"...

> "One of the only safe road cycling routes": Cyclists object to complete closure of "key part" of National Cycling Network

10:22
"Things you could put in a Tour of Britain": Suggestions from the couch peloton

Seems like the moaning about Tour of Britain is destined to continue until the race finishes and the victor is decided at Caerphilly (my thoughts with the organisers). Meanwhile, here are some suggestions offered by the couch peloton...

09:50
2023 Tour of Britain stage two, Olav Kooij wins in Wrexham (SWpix.com/Zac Williams)
Dan Martin says Jumbo Visma haven't been "put under pressure" at Tour of Britain

We all know how quick fans are to turn on their beloved sport if things don't stay interesting enough for them (aren't we all a bunch of spoilt brats), with this edition of Tour of Britain, criticised for not being nowhere close to exciting or thrilling.

Yesterday's live blog was dominated by moaning about the route being too flat, with the same rinse, repeat cycle of a breakaway, Jumbo Visma catching up, and Olav Kooij winning the sprint now on display for four consecutive stages, and as things stand, most likely to continue for two more days.

The social media account of Tour of Britain hit back, saying that "organising cycle races in the UK is harder than ever before" (I wonder why) and "you cannot just stick pins in a map and say 'we’re going to have a stage there'".

> "Organising cycle races in the UK is harder than ever before": Tour of Britain hits back at "dull" racing critics

Now, former Irish pro rider has attributed to cycling fans' woes while watching the Tour of Britain to other teams not doing enough to push Jumbo Visma.

"To clarify, the councils fund the stages and guide the Tour of Britain routes," wrote the Tour de France and Vuelta stage winner. "But the course is the course and only Ineos on stage 3 have shown real intent to try mix things up. Jumbo haven’t really been put under pressure otherwise. Hope that changes today."

Although he is right (I would point that Danny van Poppel and Sam Bennett have also tried to snatch the sprint victories from TJV), I wonder which teams and riders would have it in them to keep the pace against Jumbo and then try to match the leadouts performed by Wout van Aert?

I wouldn't be holding my breath for Jumbo Visma to take it easy anytime soon though. Kooij has already matched the record for four consecutive wins, and we know the Dutch team, or any team with that sort of ambition, wouldn't prefer anything over total domination.

09:37
"Interesting tactics" from Thomas De Gendt

While today's stage is one for the sprinters (or a breakaway?), tomorrow brings another day of pain for the peloton which will be climbing up the spine-tinglingly enchanting Col du Tourmalet. Thomas De Gendt has some interesting tactics up his sleeve, or should I say, backpocket.

09:28
Halfords "adversely affected by unfavourable weather and low consumer confidence" as bike sales go down
halfords fix your bike 2.PNG

Halfords, the UK's largest retailer of cycling products and services, saw its cycling-related sales slump during the middle part of 2023 as motoring filled the void left by the hit to spending in cycling.

> Cycling sales down at Halfords as retailer shifts focus to car repairs

09:03
La Pietà at La Vuelta

This couldn't get more meta. Jesus Herrada, nonchalantly, unintentionally, and almost perfectly, recreating the iconic Pietà, after winning yesterday's summit finish stage at La Laguna Negra.

What an image. If I was two years younger and saw this shot in an indie movie, I would have screamed and raved at the 'totally subtle and understated' reference. Now I am doing the same, only with this biblical sport. Oh how things change but stay the same! 

08:30
"Inaction is a political choice": Withdrawal of support for cycling policies by Labour and Lib Dems, described as a "rug pull", leaves campaigners dismayed

Cambridge's cycling campaign, Camcycle, has come down strongly on the decisions made by the Liberal Democrats and Labour parties on the current proposals for a Sustainable Travel Zone in Cambridge, which after a "rug pull" by the council yesterday, are now "unlikely to proceed".

In August last year, the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) announced proposals for a transformational change to the city’s transport network to be developed over the next six years, called 'Sustainable Travel Zone', or STZ.

The GCP said that this new transport zone would cut the number of car journeys within Cambridge by a staggering half, with motor vehicle journeys disincentivised with a £5 charge per day for using the zone between 7am and 7pm on weekdays only.

The plane laid out additional charges for other vehicles, LGVs £10 and coaches and HGVs £50. A system of discounts, exemptions and reimbursements would apply to groups including emergency vehicles, blue badge holders, low-income households, some NHS patients and staff, social care workers and zero-emissions, accessible taxis.

The revenue raised was to be used to fund active travel projects as well as buses. An estimated £20 million annually will be available for infrastructure investment.

Sounds a lot like another zone from another city, over which battle lines have been drawn?

> Whose ULEZ is it anyway? Political chicanery as clean air zone set to expand to outer London

Cambridge CYCLOPS junction (Camcycle)

Cambridge CYCLOPS junction (Camcycle)

Camcyle said: "Inaction is a political choice that will have a detrimental impact on our transport network. It will not address the urgent issues of our growing region including health, pollution, road safety and carbon emissions.

"Cycling has always been, and will continue to be, part of the solution. Camcycle will never stop campaigning for the things that enable more, better and safer cycling, which will in turn deliver benefits for everyone, even those who do not ride themselves.

"To achieve a high-quality, accessible cycle network across our region, it is essential to secure both an increased level of investment in dedicated cycle infrastructure and a reduction in the speed and volume of motor traffic on our roads. Our rural routes should be safe for all ages and abilities, and our urban areas should be places for people not traffic jams."

The proposed flat fares were due to be introduced from next year, if the plan was approved this summer. When Camcycle members were surveyed in October 2022,  88 per cent were in support of it.

However, after concerns against the plan were raised by the Lib Dems, the Labour group on the council has now voted to withdraw support for the proposals, saying that it was worried about the "impact on low income families".

> "Upholding ULEZ good news for all cyclists": Cycling groups welcome High Court ruling ULEZ expansion as lawful

Asked how "dead" the plans were, Labour leader of the council, Mike Davey said: "They are not going to go ahead.

"There were bits we liked and bits we remained concerned about. Sustainable travel has not gone away – something is going to have to happen. Something will have to go ahead because we have a problem with congestion in this city, which is only going to get worse."

> Cambridge cyclists issue impassioned 'Please stop killing us' plea

However, Camcycle has not been pleased one bit with the decision.

The group said: "If decision-makers are going to completely give up on this idea, and all the benefits it would have brought, urgent action is needed on alternative schemes that will achieve a reduction in motor traffic and the income for sustainable transport modes that is equal to what the STZ was forecast to achieve.

"What cannot happen is that our region wastes another decade and more millions of taxpayers’ money failing to take action for change. Since 1990, when congestion charging was first discussed, our young people (the majority of whom supported the Sustainable Travel Zone in the 2022 consultation) have been failed. The poorest and most isolated in society have been failed. Our local businesses, strangled by congestion, have been failed. It’s time to turn the tide."

