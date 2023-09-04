"The charge for speeding on a bicycle is pedalling furiously": Reaction to police shaming cyclists for ‘breaking the speed limit’; Vuelta riders' flight disruption woes as they reach hotel at 3AM with no food; Canyon disc of shame + more on the live blog

Ah well, it's that time of the year again, the mandatory police force getting something so wrong about cyclists that we have no option left but to cover it.

This time, it's Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team, who wrote last evening: "Cyclists, please be mindful of your speeds and just how this will effect you in the event of a collision. This group today on Dartmoor observed travelling at near 40mph on a 30mph restricted road. All stopped and offered appropriate words of advice".

Cyclists, please be mindful of your speeds and just how this will effect you in the event of a collision. This group today on Dartmoor observed travelling at near 40mph on a 30mph restricted road. All stopped and offered appropriate words of advice 🚴‍♀️ 🚴‍♀️ 7163 & #MPS6758JONES pic.twitter.com/5oX0hFpEj2 — Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team 🚔 (@DC_RPT) September 3, 2023

There's not much I can say about this post, other than reminding the roads policing team that the speed limit doesn't legally apply to cyclists, because there's no, once again, legal requirement for a speedometer on an piece of equipment not powered by a motor.

> Police stop cyclists riding at 39mph in 30mph zone despite speed limits not applying to bicycle riders

In fact, Rule 124 of the Highway Code sets limits for various vehicles, which MUST be complied with, and in which bicycles are not included.

Further, Rule 125 also says that "inappropriate speeds are also intimidating, deterring people from walking, cycling or riding horses", and drivers should reduce their speed when "sharing the road with pedestrians, particularly children, older adults or disabled people, cyclists and horse riders, horse drawn vehicles and motorcyclists".

Hmm, 22 months on, do we need another survey to tell us how many drivers are still unaware of the Highway Code?

> Over half of UK drivers still confused by Highway Code change, shows survey

And just as you'd expect, the tweet was the perfect hunting ground for the pitchfork-weilding anti-cycling brigade, lambasting not only the cyclists in the video — who at least in my opinion seem to be well-experienced and riding safely, and were most likely going down a descent — but all cyclists, bringing up discussions like license plates, speedometers, and harsher police action towards "speed-limit disobeying" cyclists.

Mike van Erp, the London cyclist and cycling safety advocate, better known by his alter-ego Cycling Mikey, caught whiff of this police post and replied to several tweets, saying that the cyclists weren't breaking the law and that "that’s probably quite reasonable when a bicycle weighs maybe 10kg and an average car 1.5-2 tonnes".

> "But what about…?": Police force gets blasted with anti-cycling bingo for launching plain clothes Operation Close Pass cycle patrols

They weren’t breaking the law. The speed limit doesn’t apply to cyclists. That’s probably quite reasonable when a bicycle weighs maybe 10kg and an average car 1.5-2 tonnes. — CyclingMikey the Unspeakable (@MikeyCycling) September 3, 2023

More cyclists jumped in to criticise the police's tweet, remarking that this was doing nothing but "stoking more anti-cycling sentiments" and "giving motorists even more encouragement to treat anyone on a bicycle as a second class citizen".

Could you point me in the direction of any law they have broken,which meant you felt the need to stop them? I'm sure you're aware speed limits don't apply to cyclists.

Congratulations for stirring more hate to cyclists. I would've asked to speak to you superior if you stopped me. — Jonathan Hutchinson (@JJHutch82) September 3, 2023

Great work Devon and Cornwall roads police in giving motorists even more encouragement to treat anyone on a bicycle as a second class citizen. I have been driven at, on my bike deliberately as "punishment" likely over one hundred times. You really win the jobsworth award. https://t.co/p3I9L351kT pic.twitter.com/fW12VwyCbN — Rob has gone to Threads. (@RobL_L) September 4, 2023

Some quick kinetic energy calculations might be of help here...

Just for context, at 40mph they each have similar kinetic energy as a moped at 30mph. And that also comes with longer braking distance, and less time for anyone to react. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/2erqhoLeFn pic.twitter.com/sIWjNCPPbY — 🚲 Cycle Calm 🛵 (@CycleCalm) September 4, 2023

Another person pointed out that the police, while themselves going past the speed limit in their cars, failed to use the blue lights and the two-tone siren.

As per the highway code, speed limits apply to *motorised* vehicles only. What is more concerning here is the police exceeding the speed limit chasing down law-abiding citizens while not using blues and twos THEN tweeting about it inciting hatred against cyclists (see replies). https://t.co/RhV3Dik7q4 — Adam Reynolds (@awjre) September 4, 2023

Incidentally, two weeks ago, Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team were also clamping down on speeding drivers, catching a driver speeding at 61mph in a 30mph zone, just a few feet away from a child cyclist, with the police confirming that a prosecution will take place.

> Driver caught speeding past child cyclist at an "eye-watering" 61mph in a 30mph zone outside school

The team also said that it identifying 280 other instances of motorists speeding or using mobile phones in one hour.

Adrian Leisk, Head of Road Safety at Devon & Cornwall Police, said: "Our South Devon team identifying, yet again, that speeding drivers in Torbay are not expecting to be held to account."