"So refreshing to see": A lesson on how to pass cyclists safely; "You kicked a hornet's nest full of eagles!": Remco Evenepoel calls Sepp Kuss an "outsider" for Vuelta; Is Montreal the best North American city for cycling? + more on the live blog

There, there, Remco! Big words from the big man before today's time-trial stage!

The men's time-trial world champion, donning the rainbow bands on his biceps for today's mostly flat but very technical individual time-trial stage at the Vuelta a España in Valladolid, has drawn the headlines to himself once again.

One of the Grand Tour's most exciting performers this year, has arguably been Sepp Kuss. While everyone knows how good the American domestique magnifique from Jumbo-Visma is, seeing him win the brutal stage 6 with a mighty performance in Javalambre and then convincingly go into the lead of the race two stages later, while the two big names from his team sat back, did not come as a shock or even a surprise, but with some mild incredulity.

And now, Soudal Quick-Step's star Evenepoel has labelled him as an outsider! This man really does not care what he says anymore!

"Sepp is considered one of the best climbers in the world. If he does a good time trial tomorrow, he’ll be an important candidate to beat. But we also saw him getting into trouble in the last two mountain stages. Personally, I see Kuss more as an outsider at Jumbo," said Evenepoel.

He added: "I think they’re still going for Roglič and Vingegaard but for sure it’s not easy to go against three strong climbers and Grand Tour racers."

A mix of respect and pragmatism? Or just plain old rabble-rousing Remco? (If it's the latter, I see he's learning well from his boss Lefevre).

Rather expectedly, the comment has gotten everyone losing their minds and picking up the pitchforks to defend their faves.

YOU JUST KICKED A HORNETS NEST FULL OF MAJESTIC FLYING EAGLES — YEAH MIKE! (@YEAHMIKE1) September 4, 2023

Pretty fair comment. He's not dissing GCKuss. GCKuss is an outside chance of winning even within Jumbo. — daveydaveydavo (@daveydaveydavo) September 5, 2023

Bruh idk people just hate on Remco for any reason. He just speaks his mind and people can’t seems to handle the truth. I like this way more than some JV robot doing a interview. — Elmar Bischop (@EB_cycling) September 5, 2023

The statement is factually correct. The issue is that it is disrespectful to a fellow rider. But Remco seems to get off on being that guy. No chance you see Pogi saying that. And by the way , I like Remco, think he is a real talent. — tony loughnane (@poolbest11) September 5, 2023

What does an outsider even mean here?!

Because Evenepoel, who has had a tumultuous Vuelta himself, is sitting not only 2:22 behind Kuss, but also Marc Soler, and the 20-year-old prodigy Lenny Martinez. His two biggest rivals, Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard are a further 7 and 11 seconds behind him respectively.

But while Evenepoel came out on top at the TT world championships, we've seen how superhuman-ly strong both Roglič and Vingegaard are when it comes to riding a GT-deciding time-trial (also, both weren;t there at the world championships in Stirling).

What do you think? Straight facts from Evenepoel, or some naughty jiggery-pokery going on?

Either way, the good thing is we'll find out very soon, roll out the red carpet for this red-jersey deciding TT!