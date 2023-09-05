Support road.cc

Live blog

"So refreshing to see": A lesson on how to pass cyclists safely; "You kicked a hornet's nest full of eagles!": Remco Evenepoel calls Sepp Kuss an "outsider" for Vuelta; Is Montreal the best North American city for cycling? + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday, the Vuelta is back, and so is Adwitiya with more breaking news and views from the cycling world
Tue, Sep 05, 2023 09:43
18
"So refreshing to see": A lesson on how to pass cyclists safely; "You kicked a hornet's nest full of eagles!": Remco Evenepoel calls Sepp Kuss an "outsider" for Vuelta; Is Montreal the best North American city for cycling? + more on the live blogSafe pass (PedalPersepective/Twitter)
08:22
"So refreshing to see": A lesson on how to pass cyclists safely

We have seen our fair share of close passes and near misses on road.cc over our 15 years of existence (psst, we just turned 15 yesterday!), so it's always good to come across something that isn't either of those, but the exact opposite — and how it should always be regardless — instead.

West London based rider who goes by the name PedalPerspective on Twitter, shared this video of "two drivers showing everyone how to pass cyclists safely" this morning. And I have to say, it does feel refreshing and a fresh breath of sanity.

The HGV driver, of the two, ended up impressing everyone the most. "Have to give particular credit to the HGV driver," wrote the original account, while another person replied: "HGV diver is a model driver. If the driver of a vehicle of this mass can pass safely, why can’t all drivers?"

Well, I'll leave you all to find the answer to that question.

10:48
The Independent gets involved in "cyclists speeding" debate
Independent article on cyclsits "speeding"

The speeding debate, which dominated much of yesterday's live blog, has caught the attention of The Independent, and cyclists are not very pleased with the reporting.

> "The charge for speeding on a bicycle is called pedalling furiously": Reaction to police shaming cyclists for ‘breaking the speed limit’

Tom Staiford, Vice Chair of Wheels for Wellbeing wrote: "It is unfathomable to me that this was published, or it's still up. When your remit is encouraging road safety, why post something so clearly inflammatory and likely to sow greater division and enmity on the road? What positives for road safety are there, here? None."

"That's before we address the questionable 'police purpose' logic of "your (legal) speed poses a small risk to pedestrians, so I will pose a far bigger and more dangerous one to them in my car to tell you". And then publishing it!

Cycling campaigner from Salford Harry Gray was also displeased with the newspaper's coverage, writing: "Your lies about cyclists breaking speed limits will inevitably lead to more hostile driving towards myself and fellow cyclists on the roads today. Thanks for using your position and career to endanger vulnerable road users."

09:16
"You kicked a hornet's nest full of majestic eagles!": Remco Evenepoel calls Sepp Kuss an "outsider" for winning the Vuelta

There, there, Remco! Big words from the big man before today's time-trial stage!

The men's time-trial world champion, donning the rainbow bands on his biceps for today's mostly flat but very technical individual time-trial stage at the Vuelta a España in Valladolid, has drawn the headlines to himself once again.

One of the Grand Tour's most exciting performers this year, has arguably been Sepp Kuss. While everyone knows how good the American domestique magnifique from Jumbo-Visma is, seeing him win the brutal stage 6 with a mighty performance in Javalambre and then convincingly go into the lead of the race two stages later, while the two big names from his team sat back, did not come as a shock or even a surprise, but with some mild incredulity.

And now, Soudal Quick-Step's star Evenepoel has labelled him as an outsider! This man really does not care what he says anymore!

Roglic and Evenepoel, Vuelta a Espana 2023 stage 8 (@Cxcling Creative Agency)

"Sepp is considered one of the best climbers in the world. If he does a good time trial tomorrow, he’ll be an important candidate to beat. But we also saw him getting into trouble in the last two mountain stages. Personally, I see Kuss more as an outsider at Jumbo," said Evenepoel.

He added: "I think they’re still going for Roglič and Vingegaard but for sure it’s not easy to go against three strong climbers and Grand Tour racers."

A mix of respect and pragmatism? Or just plain old rabble-rousing Remco? (If it's the latter, I see he's learning well from his boss Lefevre).

Rather expectedly, the comment has gotten everyone losing their minds and picking up the pitchforks to defend their faves.

What does an outsider even mean here?!

Because Evenepoel, who has had a tumultuous Vuelta himself, is sitting not only 2:22 behind Kuss, but also Marc Soler, and the 20-year-old prodigy Lenny Martinez. His two biggest rivals, Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard are a further 7 and 11 seconds behind him respectively.

> “It’s the third day in a row and it’s breaking my balls a bit now”: Bloodied Remco Evenepoel rages against Vuelta safety chaos… before joking about losing “head meat” for climbs

But while Evenepoel came out on top at the TT world championships, we've seen how superhuman-ly strong both Roglič and Vingegaard are when it comes to riding a GT-deciding time-trial (also, both weren;t there at the world championships in Stirling).

What do you think? Straight facts from Evenepoel, or some naughty jiggery-pokery going on?

Either way, the good thing is we'll find out very soon, roll out the red carpet for this red-jersey deciding TT!

08:46
08:29
Another day of cyclists raving about Montreal's infrastructure

Montreal, the largest city in Canada's French-speaking Quebec, has been the subject of cyclists' gushing in recent weeks, so much so that many cyclists just wanted to visit the city to feel out and test the infrastructure for themselves.

> "It exists, and it's beautiful!": Cyclists rave about Montreal’s "incredible" cycling network

So here's some more gushing, and maybe another lesson in urban planning for those in charge.

> Montreal's "incredible" cycling network makes it to CNN as its Mayor calls on other cities to "do the right thing"

Klimes, who's from New York and behind the thread, said: "Mayors like 
Valerie Plante save lives and make their cities wonderful places to live. I wish many more had the courage."

Just a couple weeks ago, she was interviewed by CNN, with the previously viral video of the city's "incredible" cycling infrastructure playing on the side. This is what she had to say: "It is a position that at one point, we need to say, that even though this is not a popular measure, I have to do it.

"I'm confident that with other mayors [this will be successful]. This is why the C40 network that I want to bring forward is so important. Whether it's Los Angeles, Milan, Paris, New York, London, Montréal, we can work together saying 'we need to do the right thing' for the future generation."

Lots of cheery, uplifting news on the blog today! (I'm just preparing myself for everything to go off the rails in the Vuelta so I can kickstart my cantankerous ranting session on the live blog...)

