Nibali, Pantani and Coppi star in mesmerising new Giro d'Italia advert; UK Cycling Expert praises peloton 'medic'; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

Un applauso a coloro che hanno lavorato per questa realizzazione 👏 Io sono rimasto a bocca aperta e sono certo che accadrà lo stesso a tanti altri. Grazie a #RAI che mi ha voluto in questo spot 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xD9SbDVlV2 — Vincenzo Nibali (@vincenzonibali) September 6, 2020

With a guitar hero version of the Nessun dorma playing in the background, this ad for the rescheduled Giro from Italian TV network Raisport renders Vincenzo Nibali onto a mountain pass, as he rides alongside legend after legend before a certain Marco Pantani pops up and rides away (they all regroup at the end though).

The Giro is set to start on Saturday 3rd October, les than two after the Tour de France ends.