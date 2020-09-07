Support road.cc

Nibali, Pantani and Coppi star in mesmerising new Giro d'Italia advert; UK Cycling Expert praises peloton 'medic'; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is your blogger-in-chief today, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Mon, Sep 07, 2020 09:58
09:12
Cyclists, cycle lanes etc etc
08:52
What is Nibali, Merckx, Coppi and Pantani were racing together? This ad for the upcoming Giro d'Italia tries to answer...

With a guitar hero version of the Nessun dorma playing in the background, this ad for the rescheduled Giro from Italian TV network Raisport renders Vincenzo Nibali onto a mountain pass, as he rides alongside legend after legend before a certain Marco Pantani pops up and rides away (they all regroup at the end though). 

The Giro is set to start on Saturday 3rd October, les than two after the Tour de France ends. 

08:42
UK Cycling Expert is full of praise for the Tour de France peloton 'medic'

Our favourite cycling parody account on social media definitely hasn't got this confused with the Swiss national champion's jersey being worn by Groupama's Sébastien Reichenbach. 

08:36
David Gadau takes a tumble and lands on an unfortunate spectator

It's been said that some fans are getting too close to the riders with fears of coronavirus cases stifling the progress of the Tour... but in the case of this spectator it was no fault of his own, as the Groupama–FDJ rider loses control and crashes into him. The team aren't having much luck this year, with their star man Thibaut Pinot again succumbing to a recurring back injury that cost him over 25 minutes on the leaders during stage 8. 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

