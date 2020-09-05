Support road.cc

Suspended sentence for driver who killed cyclist three days before Christmas after losing control of sports car while doing 59mph on a 40mph road

David McSkimming ‘rebounded’ off tree into cyclist travelling the opposite way
by Alex Bowden
Sat, Sep 05, 2020 12:33
17

A Solihull motorist has been handed a six-month suspended sentence and two-year driving ban after admitting causing the death of a cyclist by careless driving. David McSkimming was driving his Porsche Boxter at 59mph in a 40mph zone when he hit Anthony Satterthwaite on the opposite side of the road after “rebounding” off a tree.

The Coventry Telegraph reports that McSkimming was driving along Eastcote Lane, Solihull, on December 22, 2018, when he lost control on a bend, span onto the wrong side of the road and hit a tree before rebounding into 51-year-old Satterthwaite.

The cyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found the car had been travelling at 59mph in the 40mph zone in damp conditions.

In a victim impact statement, Satterthwaite’s wife said: "Most people will remember Anthony for his huge smile, his laugh and his friendly demeanour.

"Anthony was an incredibly strong cyclist who was passionate about the sport and would cycle hundreds of miles a week to keep fit and also enjoy the great outdoors as well as the social aspect of cycling."

David McSkimming
Anthony Satterthwaite
