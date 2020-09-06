Support road.cc

2021 bianchi specialissima leak 2 - via belatti sport

Are Bianchi about to launch a revamped Specialissima? 2021 version of legendary race bike leaked on retail sites

It looks like after five long years, Bianchi are about to unveil a fully reworked Specialissima with completely hidden cables. Will we see it in action during the 2020 Tour de France?
by Jack Sexty
Sun, Sep 06, 2020 17:28
0

It looks like there could be a brand new version of Bianchi's famous Specialissima on the way, with some retail sites including pictures and brief details of a 2021 disc brake model. 

Bianchi reveals new Pantani special edition Specialissima road bike

road.cc reader Michael McCleave got in touch to share pictures from the Italian retail site Belatti Sport, who appear to be selling a 2021 version of the Specialissima with prices starting from £3,165 for the frameset (oddly reduced from a quoted RRP of £4,220). After some further sleuthing we also found an identical-looking bike for sale on the British site Bike and Run with a Super Record EPS groupset, priced at a whopping £12,000. 

bianchi specialissima 2021 front end - via bikeandrun.co.uk

There has never been a disc brake version of the Specialissima before, and according to the latest UCI list of approved frame and fork models, a Specialissima CV Disc was added on 6th August 2020. No rim brake model is included, which suggests it may be disc-only going forward. 

Compared to the current (or old?) Specialissima, the most obvious feature on the potential new model is the disappearance cables. The Celeste and blue/green frames on the Belatti Sport site have non-integrated stems and handlebars with an exposed Di2 junction box under the stem, while the black frame on both sites appear to be using FSA's ACR system. The slight bulge in the headtube is presumably to get all the cables and hoses inside, while at the rear the seat cluster (where the seat tube and top tube meet) is beefed up to accommodate an internal wedge-type seatpost binder. 

2021 bianchi specialissima leak - via belatti sport

It looks like there's even a new blue/green colourway, as well as Celeste and black versions

We're not sure if the product descriptions on the retail sites are for the 2021 model or are cut and paste jobs from the old version; we think it may be the latter, because Bianchi's Countervail vibration-cancelling technology is not new to the Specialissima, and the product description appears to suggest otherwise. This means we don't know how much it weighs, or if any efforts have been made to optimise the tubes aerodynamically. On first impressions, the tubes look a little less round than those on the very traditional-looking outgoing model. 

With the last full revamp of the Specialissima coming way back in 2015, it's perhaps telling that Jumbo-Visma's squad have all been exclusively riding the newer and way more aero Oltre XR4 at the Tour de France this year, even in the last two stages in the Pyrenees; but if a new Specialissima that ticks off lightweight and some aero boxes in one is imminent, does that mean we'll get to see it in action before the end of the Tour? We'll await further details and keep an eye on Primož and co's social media accounts... 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

